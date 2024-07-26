As the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) approaches its 10th anniversary on July 26, Mashal Sports announced the PKL Season 11 Player Auction, which is scheduled for August 15 and 16 in Mumbai. The league's journey began a decade ago with a nail-biting match between U Mumba and the Jaipur Pink Panthers in Mumbai. After successfully concluding the tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League from December 2, 2023 to March 1, 2024, the league has become the second sporting league in India to complete 10 seasons, as per a PKL release.

According to a release, Mashal Sports revealed a new logo ahead of Pro Kabaddi League Season 11. The logo showcases the colours of saffron and green similar to the Indian tri-colour, portraying the game of kabaddi as the country's proud sport.

Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League, said they are delighted to announce that the player auction for Pro Kabaddi Season XI is being held on August 15 this year.

"Kabaddi, which has been India's unique and popular sport for several millennia, is strongly showcased as a world-class competitive discipline at Pro Kabaddi. This is a great achievement for all the stakeholders of Pro Kabaddi as well as the Kabaddi ecosystem of the country under the custodianship of AKFI. We will strongly celebrate this achievement with patriotic fervour at the Season XI Player Auction."

