 
don't
miss
All Sports
Kabaddi
Kabaddi

Pro Kabaddi League: Bengal Warriors Stun Patna Pirates 41-38

Updated: 01 September 2017 22:29 IST

Bengal Warriors made a spectacular comeback in the final 90 seconds to upset two-time former champions Patna Pirates 41-38.

Pro Kabaddi League: Bengal Warriors Stun Patna Pirates 41-38
Bengal Warriors upset two-time former champions Patna Pirates 41-38. © Pro Kabaddi League

Bengal Warriors made a spectacular comeback in the final 90 seconds to upset two-time former champions Patna Pirates 41-38 for a rousing start to their home campaign in the Pro Kabaddi League at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on Friday. Maninder Singh (13) was the toast of Warriors' attack that made a late surge after they were let down big time by their defence to trail 34-38 with three minutes to go. But credit should be given to Ran Singh for effecting a clean all-out with less than two minutes to go to make it 38-all as he won the Moment-of-the-Match.

It was only for the second time in the match that Bengal Warriors could level the score and the timing was just perfect as Singh gave them a slender 39-38 lead with 90 seconds left.

The defence finally held on to seal the issue and take Bengal Warriors to the top of Zone B with 32 points with five wins from nine matches, ahead of UP Yoddha.

Patna remained on 28 points from eight matches at third place.

Bengal Warriors, however, were at the backfoot for most part of the match.

The two-time former champions Patna Pirates were solid in defence while Pradeep Narwal (11) led from the front in the attack as they dominated right from the start.

Wasting little time, Patna got off to a 3-0 lead and stretched it to 6-2 within six minutes with their raiders and defence combining well.

The only time Bengal Warriors came close was in between ninth and 11th minutes when Vinod Kumar levelled it 7-7 before their defence foiled Vikas Jagan's raid to snatch an 8-7 lead.

Maninder Singh's moment of brilliance fetched them two points in the 11th minute to extend their lead to 10-7 as they were 18-14 at the break.

After the changeover, Vinod Kumar raided successfully to extend their lead to 20-15.

Topics : Kabaddi
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Bengal Warriors upset two-time former champions Patna Pirates 41-38
  • Patna remained on 28 points from eight matches at third place
  • Maninder Singh (13) was the toast of Warriors' attack
Related Articles
Pro Kabaddi League: Telugu Titans Beat Tamil Thalaivas 33-28
Pro Kabaddi League: Telugu Titans Beat Tamil Thalaivas 33-28
Pro Kabaddi League: U Mumba Beat Haryana Steelers 38-32
Pro Kabaddi League: U Mumba Beat Haryana Steelers 38-32
Mumbai Rain: Pro Kabaddi League Matches Postponed
Mumbai Rain: Pro Kabaddi League Matches Postponed
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.