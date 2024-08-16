Pro Kabaddi Auction 2024 LIVE Updates: The auction for the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League is underway, with players going under the hammer on Day 2. Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi has been the most expensive buy on Day 2, having been bought by UP Yoddhas for Rs 25 lakh. Meanwhile, Jang Kun Lee will mark his return to the PKL in 2024 after joining the Patna Pirates for Rs 17.5 lakh. Meanwhile, Raider Sachin Tanwar emerged as the most expensive buy on Day 1. Sachin, who played for the Patna Pirates last season, was acquired for Rs 2.15 crore by Tamil Thalaivas.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Pro Kabaddi Auction 2024 LIVE Updates, PKL Season 10

PKL Auction 2024 Live: Huge steal from Pink Panthers! Player: Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki Playing Position: All Rounder, Cat C Price: 13L Team: Jaipur Pink Panthers

PKL Auction 2024 Live: Tamil Thalaivas splash cash for Moein Safaghi! Player: Moein Safaghi Playing Position: All Rounder, Cat C Price: 13L Team: Tamil Thalaivas

PKL Auction 2024 Live: Gujarat take FBM for Nabibaksh! Player: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh Playing Position: All Rounder, Cat C Price: 13.6L Team: Gujarat Giants (FBM: Final Bid Match)

August 16 2024 11:52 (IST) PKL Auction 2024 Live: Amir joins Puneri Paltan! Player: Amir Hassan Noroozi

Playing Position: All Rounder, Cat C

Price: 13.4L

Team: Puneri Paltan

PKL Auction 2024 Live: Recap of Day 1! Visvanth V, Rohit Gulia, Vishal Bhardwaj and Vaibhav Garje all went unsold on Day 1. They had a base price of Rs 20 lakh. Meanwhile, Iran's Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh was the most expensive buy on Day 1, after being bought for Rs 2.07 crore by Harayan Steelers.

PKL Auction 2024 Live: Hello! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the men's Pro Kabaddi League 2024 auction. A total of 20 players were sold on Day 1, with Sachin Tanwar being the most expensive buy of the ongoing edition. Sachin, who played for the Patna Pirates last season, was acquired for Rs 2.15 crore by Tamil Thalaivas.