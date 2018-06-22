India vs Pakistan, Kabaddi Masters Dubai Highlights: India Put On Masterclass In Tournament Opener, Thrash Pakistan 36-20

India thumped arch-rivals Pakistan 36-20 in their opening encounter of the inaugural six-nation Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 on Friday. After starting the game cautiously, India soon picked up the pace scoring points off successive raids. On the other side, Pakistan raiders looked clueless and were all over the place. The world champions continued with the raiding domination collecting a total of 15 points compared to 9 by Pakistan. Skipper Ajay Thakur led from the front scoring 8 points in the match. In the defense department as well, India outclassed their opponents clinching 12 tackle points. Pakistan were no way near their opponents as they got all-out twice during the match. Towards the end, India extended their with tackle points from Ajay Thakur and Rohit Kumar. India will next play Kenya on Saturday.

21:11 IST: FULLTIME!

21:07 IST: Another super tackle! Rahul Chaudhari held by Pakistan Ind 34-19 Pak.

21:03 IST: Time-Out taken by India with just over 5 minutes to go in the match. Ind 34-17 Pak.

21:02 IST: Do or Die raid! Super Tackle from Pakistan against Rohit Kumar. Two points to them. Ind 32-17 Pak.

20:59 IST: Do or Die raid! Ajay Thakur scores another point for the Indian team. Takes his personal tally to 8. Ind 32-15 Pak.

20:55 IST: That's Time-out! Just under 10 minutes to go. Ind 31-15 Pak.

20:52 IST: Do or Die raid for India and Rahul Chaudhari is caught. Point goes tp Pakistan. Ind 30-14 Pak.

20:51 IST: Brilliant tackle from India. Ibrar Hussain is caught. Ind 30-13 Pak

20:49 IST: India's raiding domination continues. Ajay Thakur picks another point. Ind 28-13 Pak

20:47 IST: Pakistan's Mudassar Ali grabs three points with brilliant touch. Ind 27-13 Pak. Just over 16 minutes to go!

20:45 IST: First tackle point for Pakistan in the match. Rahul Chaudhari blocked. Ind 27-9 Pak

20:43 IST: Another point for Rohit Kumar as India now lead 27-9 against Pakistan.

20:42 IST: Second Half begins

20:35 IST: HALFTIME! Ajay Thakur finishes off the first half in style for India. Raid point yet again! Captain leading from the front. Ind 22-9 Pak

20:32 IST: So close yet so far for Mudassar Ali. Brilliant tackle from India. Ind 20-8 Pak

20:30 IST: Another point Rohit Kumar. He extends India's to 9. Ind 17-8 Pak

20;28 IST: Pakistan are all-out. 4-points for Rohit Kumar . Ind 14-8 Pak

20: 26 IST: Rahul Chaudhari collects a point for India with a brilliant touch. Ind 10-8 Pak

20:24 IST: Time-out taken by Pakistan. Ind lead Pakistan 9-7 with just over 6 minutes to go in the first half.

20:21 IST: Brilliant run from Ajay Thakur. Two points for India.

20:17 IST: Brilliant technique from the captain Ajay Thakur. Another point for India. Ind 6-5 Pak

20:15 IST: Nadeem goes in for the bonus point but is out. India score a point. Ind 5-3 Pak

20:13 IST: Ajay Thakur with another point. Here's the thigh-five from him. Both teams level at 4-3.

20:10 IST: Review from Pakistan and its a success! No bonus point for India.

20:08 IST: Pakistan open their account. it's Ind 1-1 Pak

20:07 IST: First point for India. Ajay Thakur picks up a point with a hand touch.

20:06 IST: Whistle from the referee and here we go!

20:03 IST: Bollywood superstar Abhishek Bachchan is at the center along with the captains from both the teams. Ajay Thakur wins the toss.

19:58 IST: Both teams are at the center. We are minutes away from the all-important clash.

19:46 IST: Big match for for both the teams. The atmosphere is electric at the Al Wasl Sports Club, Dubai. Pakistan as they have beaten India only once in the past.

19:45 IST: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the inaugural match of Kabaddi Masters between India and Pakistan.

It will be a test of character for either side that boasts of players who can change the game at any given point. Star raider Ajay Thakur, who led India to successive wins against Pakistan en-route their Asian Championship crown in Iran last year, will once again hope for a victorious start to the tournament on Friday. Besides Thakur, the Indian team also has quality raiders in Rahul Chaudhari, Pardeep Narwal, Rohit Kumar, Rishank Devadiga and Monu Goyat in their ranks. In Deepak Hooda, Manjeet Chhillar, Surender Nada and Girish Ernak, India also boast of top-class all-rounders and defenders to lend a perfect balance to the side. Highlighting the importance of the new tournament conceived by the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF) in partnership with Star India, India's newly-appointed coach Srinivas Reddy said it will be a "semi-final" before the Asiad, starting August 18. "This is the semi-final tournament before the Asian Games. This is also help us to prepare our strategy for the Asian Games," Reddy, a former India player told IANS. The second match of the opening day will see 2016 World Cup finalists Iran take on South Korea.

