Former India batter Mohammad Kaif feels it's time for vice-captain Tilak Varma to pull up his socks, saying that no player is immune under the Gautam Gambhir-led team management. Kaif's remark came after Tilak scored a 21-ball 19 in the first T20I against Ireland in Belfast, which India lost by 34 runs on Friday. Kaif admitted that while Tilak might be the vice-captain, the management won't hesitate to drop him from the playing XI, adding that no player has a guaranteed place under the current regime.

"Tilak Varma is the vice-captain, but that doesn't guarantee a place in the playing XI. Vice-captains have been dropped in the past. If he thinks his place in the team is secure just because he holds that role, he is highly mistaken. It's not going to happen. He needs to maintain his performance, otherwise he will be left out. Axar Patel used to be the vice-captain earlier, but the management moved on to Tilak. There is not a single player in this Indian team who cannot be dropped-not even the captain," said Kaif in a viral video.

Kaif also pointed out that Gambhir has taken some bold decisions since taking charge as head coach, hinting at the recent departures of veterans like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin from Test cricket.

"Everyone has to dig a well to drink water; everyone has to perform in every single match. We are going through an unprecedented phase in Indian cricket where even the biggest names aren't immune. This has never happened before. The management has shown they aren't afraid to take huge calls," he added.

Meanwhile, India suffered a top-order collapse against Ireland in their chase of 183, and were bowled out for 148 in 18.5 overs.

Captain Lorcan Tucker's half-century paved the way for the Irish, as they piled up an impressive 182/9 in their 20 overs.

Abhishek Sharma held the Indian challenge together with 50 runs off just 20 balls, but the star-studded batting line-up came up short against some inspiring bowling from Ireland.

Left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys and Matt Hollard claimed three-wicket hauls, while it was a memorable outing for debutant Jai Moondra, who finished with 2/25 in four overs.

The two teams will lock horns again in the second and final T20I on Sunday.

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