Punjab Kings are currently riding high in IPL 2026. At the halfway stage of the group phase, PBKS are the only undefeated team. In seven matches so far, they have won six, while one was washed out, taking their total points tally to 13. Generally, going by past trends, 16 points are enough for a team to qualify for the playoffs. If they win two more matches, it can be safely assumed that PBKS will be the first team to enter the IPL 2026 playoffs. No wonder the PBKS dressing room is a happy place at the moment.

In the midst of this, PBKS spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had a funny request for the team's co-owner, Preity Zinta. "Mam, ek match mein open batting karne ka chance mil jaaye toh ???????? #pzchat," Chahal asked the veteran actor on X.

"For sure, Yuzi. Anything for you. IPL khatam hone do, uske baad whichever match you like ?? I'm sure Prabh & Priyansh won't mind then ???? #Ting," came the epic reply from Preity.

For sure Yuzi Anything for you. IPL Khatam hone do, uske baad whichever match you like I'm sure Prabh & Priyansh won't mind then #Ting — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 27, 2026

In their previous match, Punjab Kings rewrote the T20 record books with a breathtaking batting blitz, pulling off the highest-ever successful chase in the format's history by overhauling a daunting 265-run target to outgun Delhi Capitals by six wickets in an IPL run-fest here on Saturday. KL Rahul blended grace with power to script a stroke-filled 152, the third-highest individual score in IPL history, while Nitish Rana (91) batted with authority as the duo powered hosts Delhi Capitals to a mammoth 264 for 2 after opting to bat first.

Chasing the target, Punjab's dynamic opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh (76) and Priyansh Arya (73) came out all guns blazing, adding 126 runs in just 42 balls to lay a formidable foundation for the chase and set the tone for their sixth win of the season.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer, who was dropped by Karun Nair twice in the span of three balls, then scored an unbeaten 71 off 36 deliveries to take PBKS over the line with as many as seven balls to spare.

Incidentally, the previous highest successful run chase in T20 as well as IPL history also belongs to PBKS, when they chased down 262 against the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024.

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