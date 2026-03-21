The IPL 2026 is set to begin in a week's time, but several teams are grappling with injuries to their star players. The overseas contingent seems to be the most affected. SunRisers will miss the services of their regular captain Pat Cummins and have named Ishan Kishan as their skipper. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood is also going to miss the start of the tournament due to injury. Now, even Delhi Capital's Mitchell Starc will not be available for the start of IPL 2026.

Former India and KKR star Aakash Chopra wondered what Cricket Australia is doing by stopping Starc.

"If Mitchell Starc is also not going to come at the start, what is Cricket Australia doing? You didn't let Josh Hazlewood come, Pat Cummins isn't coming, and now you have held back Mitchell Starc, even though he is absolutely fit. He has already said goodbye to T20Is. So what has he done in the last two months or so?" Chopra said.

"He hasn't played any cricket after the Ashes, but despite that, you have asked him to rest because a big Test season is coming up, in which there are five Test matches against India. That's just before the next IPL. Why are you doing that now?"

He also asked IPL franchises to take note of how overseas players were being handled.

Chopra further raised the issue of Lockie Ferguson, who will reportedly miss the start of the IPL as he will be spending time with his family.

"I am thinking about Lockie Ferguson, and that's a serious one. I don't know whether he has an injury or not, but based on what I have read, he isn't available for seven matches. He is saying he wants to spend some time with the family," he said.

"He was available at the base price. He was bought for Rs 2 crore. He is playing for New Zealand. Then he will go home and spend time with his family. It's not a bad thing-don't judge anyone-but if you are leaving seven matches in the IPL after giving a commitment just because of that, then teams will have to realize that this is not right. Because you will come after seven matches, take Rs 1 crore, and leave... what is the point? By that time, the team's campaign might be badly affected," Chopra observed.