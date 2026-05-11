Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and India batter Subramaniam Badrinath became one of the top trends on social media over a piece of commentary he made during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Sunday. As RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya was batting in the middle, he suffered from cramps and went to the ground holding his leg. While MI wicket-keeper Ryan Rickleton rushed to help him, Badrinath jokingly said that he would've thought about 'letting him die', in the context of the game.

After Mumbai dismantled the RCB top-order, it was Krunal who rose to the occasion and kept the team in the chase with a brilliant 46-ball 73. As the innings progressed, however, Krunal started to experience cramps in his leg.

Seeing him fall down because of the cramps issue, Badrinath said: "Look there, he already had a cramp in his leg... it's as if the opposition said, 'Hey, you die from that cramp!' - but even then, it's okay (Rickleton helped him)."

As a commentator, Badrinath seem to have jokingly exaggerated the "rival" perspective (hoping the cramp would sideline Krunal) to highlight that Rickleton didn't ignore him and helped anyway. Yet, fans weren't happy to see the former Chennai batter making such a remark.

"Let him die of cramps on the ground" says former cricketer S Badrinath while doing Tamil commentary during the RCB MI game. How is this being tolerated, how's this funny? pic.twitter.com/qy8X7jXd73 — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) May 11, 2026

Co-commentator: “So nice of Rickelton to help Krunal there”



Badrinath: “Instead of helping, he should've just let him die there with cramps so RCB loses.” (laughs) pic.twitter.com/DJg0HvBgbG — 𝑹𝑨𝑴𝑨𝑪𝑯𝑨𝑹𝑰 (@ramachari200) May 11, 2026

Find a doctor nearby and get a life @s_badrinath . Some of the twitter trolls here show more sense and compassion and you were a professional crickter once, maybe very unfortunate for Cricket that you were. https://t.co/2UtZpfLsQw — RCB Xtra (@Rcb_Xtra) May 11, 2026

Krunal Pandya Bats Through Pain

After the game, Krunal spoke about the will to continue batting for RCB despite cramps.

"Obviously, later on, cramps were very, very painful. I mean, it started from calf, hamstring, glutes and both legs. I was cramping," Krunal said after the game. "But again, I was very clear that I'm not going to go out. I'll fight through that pain, and I'll make sure that whatever I can contribute for the team, I'll do it."

"Plus, this was a very, very crucial game for us. Especially at the fag end of the tournament, every game matters," he said.

"So it was very clear that I'll fight through that pain and make sure that whatever and whichever way I can contribute, I'll contribute in that."

When asked how he managed to continue despite severe cramps, Krunal said it came down to mentality and his ability to remain focussed in pressure situations.

"I mean, sheer willpower, I'll say," he said. "Again, if you see over a period of time how I've played my cricket, I've always played without giving up, and I always cherish those tough situations. It was sheer willpower and courage that I did not want to give up," he added.

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