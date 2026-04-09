Mukul Choudhary slammed an explosive 54 off just 27 deliveries to guide Lucknow Super Giants to a brilliant three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2026 encounter in Kolkata on Thursday. Chasing a competitive total of 182, LSG were struggling at 128/7 after 16 overs. However, the 21-year-old Choudhary produced a devastating innings consisting of 2 fours and 7 sixes. He smashed two sixes in the 17th over against Vaibhav Arora and followed it up with two more against Kartik Tyagi in the next over. The 19th over, bowled by Cameron Green, was even more productive as he smashed two sixes and a four. In the final over, he slammed two more sixes against Vaibhav to reach a brilliant half-century and secure the win.

"My journey started when my father was not even married, his dream was his son has to play cricket. I started at the age group level but there were not good academies in Sikkim. I played matches in Delhi and Guragaon and that helped me. When I was playing against U19 versus UP, it was a low scoring game and I made a contribution, so he knew then that I would make it big. It was only my second match."

"God has given me this opportunity, there can be pressure but it is also an opportunity to make a name for myself. My aim was to bat till the last and see what happens. Even I liked the first six, I had not scored a single six in two games, so the first one was special. In my mind I knew one out of the four balls will be in the slot and I was just waiting for it. From younger days I like hitting sixes and not playing along the ground," he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Who is Mukul Choudhary?

Mukul Choudhary plays domestic cricket for Rajasthan and was acquired for a stunning Rs 2.6 crore in the IPL 2026 auction after an intense bidding war between LSG and Rajasthan Royals.

Mukul made his first-class debut against Chhattisgarh in January 2023; in four games, he has scored 103 runs with a top score of 45. In T20 cricket, he made his debut against Jharkhand in October 2023, scoring 35 as an opener. To date, he has scored 226 runs in 7 T20 games at an average of 37.66 and a highest score of 62 not out.

While he was initially a medium pacer, he switched to wicketkeeping and later made a name for himself with his aggressive batting. He had a brilliant outing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which was a major reason for his high price tag. He finished the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 173 runs in five innings at a stunning strike rate of 198.85.

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