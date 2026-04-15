Rishabh Pant suffered a huge injury early in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. Pant came in to bat in the third over after Aiden Markram fell. He faced only three balls from Josh Hazlewood before he felt intense pain after being hit on the ball. On the fourth ball of the fourth over, Pant was hit on the left elbow. It was a short delivery, and Pant went for a wild heave across the line. Replays showed the ball hitting his left elbow. Pant was in visible pain as the physio attended to him. In fact, he was almost in tears as he left the field. Before leaving, he even showed his bruised elbow to Hazlewood.

He, however, came back to bat in the 16th over after Ayush Badoni fell. His left hand was heavily strapped.

Rishabh Pant retired hurt, it's a big loss for the rcb.



I hope he is fine and a comeback stringer, till then the opposition will miss him the t20s. pic.twitter.com/qV8TPYrWjh — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) April 15, 2026

Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener and Australia's T20 captain Mitchell Marsh believes the evolving nature of T20 cricket has made even 200-run totals uncertain as the team clashes against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

"Look, I think condition-wise, it probably is if you get a good wicket. I think in the past, if you made 200, you'd walk out to bowl, and you'd be feeling extremely confident, whereas now it's probably a different question: do we got enough? So it's exciting to watch, and hopefully there's lots of runs tonight," Marsh told broadcasters ahead of the match.

The Australian all-rounder also pointed out the rising expectations from opening batters in the powerplay, indicating that aggressive starts are becoming the norm.

"65-70? It's probably more like 90 these days. I must admit, I've watched a few of these young boys, certainly the young Indians, the way they've gone about the power play and sat in my room over the last few weeks and gone, gee, we need to go pretty hard here. So it's a new element to the game. It's certainly exciting, and hopefully Aiden and I can get us off to a flier tonight," he said.

Marsh also spoke about his growing on-field partnership with fellow opener Aiden Markram, highlighting the importance of camaraderie between batting partners.

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