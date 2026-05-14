Virat Kohli slammed an unbeaten 105 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Kolkata Knight Riders to claim the top spot in the IPL 2026 points table on Wednesday. It was a comprehensive victory for the defending champions, and Kohli looked in tremendous form as he recorded his 9th IPL ton. While Kohli's batting grabbed the headlines, his DRS masterclass also left experts and fans impressed. During the ninth over of the RCB innings, Devdutt Padikkal tried to play a reverse sweep against Anukul Roy. The batter missed the ball completely, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi collected it well wide of the off-stump. While Padikkal appeared unconvinced, Kohli urged him to review the decision. Replays proved Kohli right, as the third umpire overturned the call and deemed it a wide; the star RCB batter even broke into a small celebration after the successful DRS call.

"Virat Kohli was the one who insisted Devdutt Padikkal to take the review for a wide and when it was a successful review, he pumped up in the air celebrating it"



Ian Bishop on air 🎙️: — RCB Xtra (@Rcb_Xtra) May 13, 2026

Batting first, KKR posted a competitive total of 192/4 in 20 overs with Raghuvanshi scoring 71 and Rinku Singh adding a quickfire 49. In response, it was a special show from Virat as RCB finished the run chase with 5 balls to spare.

Virat Kohli made Devdutt Padikkal to take review for wide & it happened to be a successful review which Virat even celebrated & due to that review, RCB got 4 extra runs in (wd, wd+1, 1). He is genius — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) May 13, 2026

"Well, the celebration wasn't a big one because we know the importance of the points right now. And yeah, look, for me, it's a conscious effort to try and contribute to the team's scores. And I know if I bat for long enough in the game, our chances of winning become higher. So the fact that I didn't get many runs in the last two games was, it eats me up in a way that I know I can play well and I'm hitting the ball well. But then when you don't carry on and you know, you haven't created the impact for the team, it bothers you because that's basically been the goal all these years, trying to improve so that you can be the best version for your team when you play out there and make an impact."

"So, yeah, century or no century, I think the more important thing is finishing the game, making sure that I was out there till the end to get those two points, which again, puts us at the top of the table," Kohli said after the match.

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