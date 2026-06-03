Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) might have won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 title, but their success isn't the only story that has had the cricketing fraternity buzzing. Though it was the Bengaluru franchise that put in the most complete performances as a team this season, the individual who stood out the most was Vaibhav Sooryanshi. Winning the Orange Cap at the age of 15, with 776 runs to his name, Soorayvanshi did the unthinkable, so much so that, former Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler feels he was almost the IPL this year.

"RCB won the trophy, and they are the story of the IPL. But Vaibhav is nearly the IPL this year. He is the story of the tournament. MVP, 700-plus runs, and at a faster strike rate than everyone else. It was amazing to watch," he said during a podcast with former England pacer Stuart Broad.

As Buttler, who left Rajasthan Royals before he could get the opportunity of playing alongside Sooryavanshi, expressed his astonishment at what Sooryavanshi has managed to do so early in his career, Broad said that he is probably the only global cricketing star who is yet to make his international debut.

"I said in my last podcast that I have not seen a player become an international star without having played international cricket. In England, people are talking about him. They may not even be IPL fans, but they are saying, 'Oh my God, have you seen Sooryavanshi? He's unbelievable.' He has become a world star. Not like Kohli or anything, but he is probably the first player to become a world star without playing international cricket," Broad said.

Buttler also shared the details of a chat he had with former Rajasthan Royals owner Manoj Badale about Sooryavanshi. The England opener was stunned to know that half the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata was filled by Sooryavanshi's fans when Rajasthan went to play their this season.

"His impact in India is massive. He is the guy everyone is talking about. I was chatting with Rajasthan Royals' former owner Manoj Badale, who told me that in Kolkata, half the stadium had turned up to watch Vaibhav, and they were all wearing his RR jersey.

"Imagine that pressure at 15 when you get off the bus and see that, but he has soaked it all up. And when he bats, I don't know whether Rajasthan Royals have done it or the tournament, but there is a song for him, this Sooryavanshi song, that comes on when he's blasting you," he revealed.

Buttler is eager to see Sooryavanshi touring England in the near future to see how he adapts in those conditions.

"I hope to see him in England. Well, maybe not for our bowlers. But it will be worth it because you can see it among the players and support staff. Everyone is intrigued, and I want to see this guy."

Buttler also revealed that a dedicated song was played inside the stadium whenever Sooryavanshi put the ball into the stands this IPL.

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