Virat Kohli has made the Indian Premier League his playground. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru icon proved that once again on Wednesday, slamming an unbeaten 105 against Kolkata Knight Riders in a winning cause in Raipur. The 37-year-old overhauled several milestones during his knock, which came after back-to-back ducks against Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. The 'Chasemaster' also helped RCB go to the top of the table, securing the defending champions' eighth win of the season in 12 matches.

List Of All Records Broken By Virat Kohli vs KKR:

Kohli's ton against KKR was his tenth hundred in T20 cricket, the most by an Indian batter in this format. He is only the fourth batter to score 10 or more centuries in the format, joining Chris Gayle (22), Babar Azam (13) and David Warner (10).

Kohli now has the most hundreds in the IPL (9). Jos Buttler is second on the list with seven.

He became the fastest batter to score 14,000 T20 runs (409 innings), and the first Indian to breach that landmark.

Kohli (279) overtook both Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni (278 each) as the most-capped player in the league.

Kohli's 105 was the highest score by a batter in T20s at Raipur. The previous record was held by Kane Williamson (101).

Kohli became the first batter in the IPL to score a hundred after back-to-back ducks, and the fifth overall in T20 cricket.

His 92-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal was the 10th partnership of 50 or more between the two in the IPL - also a record.

Also, Kohli scored 46 of his 105 runs through the midwicket region, which is a personal record. Only six batters have scored more through the midwicket region in an IPL innings.

Meanwhile, RCB snapped KKR's three-match winning streak in the tournament.

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