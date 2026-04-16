Royal Challengers Bengaluru's star batter Virat Kohli met Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka after the end of the IPL 2026 match between the sides on Wednesday. In the contest at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, RCB registered a comfortable five-wicket victory over LSG. The Rajat Patidar-led side bowled out Lucknow for 146 runs in the game before chasing down the total in just 15.1 overs, thanks to Kohli's 49-run knock. After the match, the India and RCB star had an interaction with Goenka on the ground.

Sanjiv Goenka with Virat Kohli after the match



- A warm post-match interaction between two big names pic.twitter.com/xFkLp96eMb — Faruk (@uf2151593) April 15, 2026

The experience of pacers Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar found an ally in the youthful exuberance of Rasikh Salam Dar as RCB outclassed LSG by five wickets.

Orange Cap holder Virat Kohli shares a post-match moment with LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka. pic.twitter.com/zFBnobNxLs — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 15, 2026

A slightly slow Chinnaswamy pitch, much against pre-match notions, would have been RCB's bigger concern in the chase of 147.

But once Virat Kohli (49) and skipper Rajat Patidar (27) mastered the deck and the LSG bowlers, the home side scaled down the target with 29 balls to spare.

Kohli played a typical innings during the chase, striking at well over 200 at the start as RCB quickly overcame the early dismissal of Phil Salt.

Kohli, who slammed four fours in a Prince Yadav over, and Devdutt Padikkal added 57 runs for the second wicket, with the latter's contribution being a handsome 10 before getting out.

However, the former skipper could not complete yet another IPL fifty as he holed out off pacer Avesh Khan to Nicholas Pooran at long-on.

But Patidar continued his six-hitting ways - two in a row off Mohammed Shami and one off Prince - as RCB whittled down the target considerably.

Patidar and Jitesh Sharma got out in their effort to finish off the chase in quick time, but they had already done enough to seal the points from the game.

Before the batters showed up, RCB gained the upper hand over LSG through exceptional spells from Salam (4/24), Bhuvneshwar (3/27) and Hazlewood (1/20).

Hazlewood might have taken only one wicket, but his effort with the new ball in the powerplay went a long way in bundling out LSG for a sub-par 146.

(With PTI Inputs)

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