Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill has expressed his desire to return to India's T20I setup after being overlooked for the 2026 T20 World Cup squad. Gill made these remarks on the eve of the IPL 2026 final between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The right-handed batter, who currently leads India in ODIs and Tests, endured a disappointing run in T20s in 2025, scoring just 291 runs in 15 matches. As a result, he was dropped from the national side and excluded from the T20 World Cup squad ahead of the IPL. (RCB vs GT: IPL 2026 Final Live Updates)

Gill last featured in a T20I against South Africa at home in December 2025. However, his impressive performances in IPL 2026 have reignited discussions around his potential comeback to the shortest format.

"I'd be happy to play if I get picked for the T20 team. Honestly, I want to keep working on my game. I want to keep getting better as a T20 batsman, as an ODI batsman, as a Test batsman," Gill said ahead of Gujarat Titans' IPL final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

"You know, cricket is such a game that you can never really get perfect, but obviously, you can strive for it, and that's what I try to do," he added.

Not being in India's T20I scheme of things has not affected his preparations, Gill stressed.

"I think preparation is what keeps me mentally fresh, knowing what I need to do the next week, next couple of weeks or in the next series or next tournament, and preparing for that.

"It's about knowing the things that are in my control or knowing the things that I need to do well to be able to succeed and what we need to do well as a team to be able to succeed is what I think keeps me mentally fit," he noted.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of Rajasthan Royals showed his readiness to get pitchforked to the highest level, smashing some pedigreed bowlers en route to current season-leading 776 runs.

"The kind of season he's had is remarkable. I've not seen anyone bat like the way he bats. I think in this format probably, he's, right now, one of the best batters in the world. It's not just hitting those boundaries, but his biomechanics and his hand speed no matter what opposition he plays against.

"I think, in the years to come, the opposition that he plays against is going to have a tough time against him," Gill said.

(With PTI Inputs)

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