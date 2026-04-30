A vintage Virat Kohli was on display when Royal Challengers Bengaluru were fielding against Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2026 game at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Thursday. GT skipper Shubman Gill got off to a terrific start in the chase of 155 against RCB. He smashed veteran pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Josh Hazlewood all around the park in the first two overs of Powerplay. Gill hit the Indian fast bowler for a four and six in the very first over of the innings, and then smashed the ace Australian pacer for three overs and two sixes in the following over.

RCB looked completely clueless as their bowlers found no way to stop him. Eventually, Bhuvneshwar provided RCB the much-needed relief as Gill smashed the ball into the hands of Kohli at cover. The RCB star followed the wicket with a furious celebration.

A vintage Kohli took the catch, gave a stare to Gill and then banged the ball on the floor with a loud roar.

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Earlier, Gujarat Titans pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada's victory over Virat Kohli in the much-anticipated duel was a fair reflection of GT's disciplined bowling effort as they bundled out RCB for a modest 155.

Returning to the venue where they had lifted the title last season, RCB were cruising at a run rate in excess of 10, with Kohli leading the charge by smashing Rabada for 21 runs in his opening over, which included five fours in a row.

However, skipper Shubman Gill persisted with his strike bowler - a call that paid off handsomely.

Rabada (1/38) struck back to remove Kohli for a blazing 28 off 13 balls, triggering a collapse as RCB lost wickets in a cluster during the middle phase.

Left-arm pacer Arshad Khan wrapped up the tail and returned with figures of 3/22.

From a strong position of 71/2 after seven overs, RCB slipped to 96/6 in 10.3 overs, losing Rajat Patidar (19), Jitesh Sharma (1), Tim David (9), and Krunal Pandya (4).

Despite the collapse, RCB stuck to their all-out attacking template, which appeared to deny them an additional 20-30 runs, as they were bowled out in 19.2 overs.

(With PTI Inputs)

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