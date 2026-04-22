Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Wednesday became the fastest to score 500 runs by balls faced in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sooryavanshi achieved the feat during the IPL 2026 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants, hitting Prince Yadav for a boundary on the second ball of the second over. He dethroned Glenn Maxwell for taking the fewest balls to score 500 IPL runs, reaching the milestone in just 222 balls compared to Maxwell's 260.

Fastest to complete 500 Runs in IPL History

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is built different pic.twitter.com/FOz2MVqTvc — Sourabh Raut (@xzx_slipknot) April 22, 2026

However, the 15-year-old failed to play a big knock and was dismissed by Mohsin Khan for an 11-ball eight.

RR made a flying start to the season with four consecutive wins, but have since lost momentum with back-to-back defeats.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants find themselves in deeper trouble, currently on a three-match losing streak.

Interestingly, LSG are yet to win at home in this season, while RR have been winless in away clashes.

After winning the toss, Pant said with Rathi and Mayank coming in, M Siddharth and Avesh Khan have gone out of the playing eleven. "We have been in these conditions, still figuring out but we want to put runs on the board. Last few matches have been challenging, but we love the challenges.

"We have to unwind and try and come back. We want some stability, so two changes in bowling. In the top stage, you have to trust all the players. All the love is there for Nicholas Pooran," he said.

RR skipper Riyan Parag said his playing eleven is unchanged. " I actually told my boys that I want to lose the toss. I'm happy we lost the toss. I think we batted pretty well, we made some miscalculations in the middle overs.

"But I feel the way Jaiswal and Vaibhav batted with the wickets that they had, I think that was brilliant. The message is that we have to play good cricket for 40 overs. Only then can we expect a win. Hopefully do that tonight," he said.

(With IANS Inputs)

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