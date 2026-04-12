Just 15 years old, but Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already put the BCCI selection committee under pressure to hand him a senior India team debut. The Orange Cap holder in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at present, Sooryavanshi has forced the cricket world to stop and witness his blitzkrieg at the top of the batting order for the Rajasthan Royals this season. Be it the IPL chairman Arun Dhumal or the legendary Anil Kumble, several big names in the Indian cricketing spectrum have rallied to push Sooryavanshi's case for national selection.

Sooryavanshi, who dominated Jasprit Bumrah during the match against the Mumbai Indians, once again dominated against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday. He was once again at his explosive best, racing to a 15-ball fifty before finishing with a breathtaking 78 off just 26 deliveries against the defending champions.

The Indian cricketing spectrum is keen to see Sooryavanshi make history by becoming the youngest debutant in the national team's history. The message to the BCCI selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, is clear.

Arun Dhumal: "Once In A Lifetime Opportunity For Selectors

The IPL chairman, Arun Dhumal, admitted that while the senior national team is currently spoiled for choice for the opening slot, considering the talents like Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson. But, the 15-year-old batter represents a unique case.

"I know there isn't really a slot available in the opening position right now, considering the kind of talent we have - players like Abhishek, Jaiswal, and Sanju are all performing very well. But at just 15 years of age, I personally feel he (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi) has the potential to become the youngest debutant for India. I'm not pushing for his inclusion, but this could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the selectors to consider picking such a young talent," Dhumal told IANS.

Anil Kumble: "The Selectors Will Be Watching Closely"

Former India captain and legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble drew parallels between Sooryavanshi and a young Sachin Tendulkar, noting that the teenager is "doing all the right things."

"The player himself probably answers that question (on fast-tracking). At this point in time, it's a bit of pressure on a young lad to say, 'I want you to play for India in two months' time.' Even 10 years later, he's going to be 25. For Vaibhav, it could be this year, next year, or maybe a couple of years later. But the way he is batting, he's certainly someone the selectors will be watching closely."

Saba Karim: "The Era of Sooryavanshi Has Begun"

Former India selector and wicketkeeper Saba Karim was struck by the youngster's ability to transition from aggressive hitting to mature strike rotation.

"It feels like the era of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has just begun, and it's a pleasure to watch him bat. There is an abundance of talent, combined with confident stroke play and a mature approach. He looked equally comfortable against pace and quality spin... He began rotating the strike and looking for singles (after the Powerplay). It reflects a very sound mindset."

Dhruv Jurel: "Cricket Is Not as Easy as He's Playing"

While Jurel himself played a match-winning hand of 81*, he admitted that watching Sooryavanshi from the non-striker's end made him question the difficulty of the game.

"When I bat at number three, he makes my batting look easy. When you go in, and Vaibhav is smashing every ball, you tend to think nothing is happening on the wicket. Cricket is not as easy as he's playing. It is good to see from the other end the way he bats, it is phenomenal."

Sanjay Bangar: "Very Few Areas Where You Can Contain Him"

The former India batting coach praised the youngster's versatility and his ability to dismantle even world-class bowlers like Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"There are very few areas where you can contain a batter like him in this format. It was a fantastic batting display. (Referring to the RR batting unit's dominance) RCB tried to bowl slightly wider... however, he was equally strong on the offside."

What Vaibhav Sooryavanshi said on his performances

The Player of the Match himself remained humble despite taking 19 runs off a single Josh Hazlewood over and dominating the Orange Cap race.

"I just try to do what I do in practice and try not to do extra, and back my natural game. Back of the mind, it is there (on who is bowling). I try to play the ball and not the bowler, and play my game. (On his dismissal) If I am at the wicket, 10-20 runs extra can be scored... That is what I get upset about-that I could play a little longer."

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash