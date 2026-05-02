The Board of Control for Cricket in India is yet to announce the venues to host the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2026. A total of four matches take place in the IPL playoffs. These games include Qualifier 1, the Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and the final. While speaking to reporters on Saturday, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said that the board will announce the venues in two days' time. "We are going to announce the venues in two days' time. We are working on, which all can be our appropriate venues for the IPL playoffs and the finals. So, we'll take another two days' time," he said.

The Impact Player rule has been a talking point ever since it was introduced in the IPL in 2023. The BCCI has already stated that the rule will continue to exist until 2027 before it is reviewed.

"Some low scoring matches are also there. All the fans are enjoying the matches. The bowlers are getting good wickets (as well). Some teams are scoring very low scores too if you look at the overall scorecards and some teams are chasing 260 also," said Saikia while talking about the rule.

"Everything is happening... it is a full bouquet in one package," he added.

The BCCI official said IPL teams are comfortable with the Impact Player rule and that no complaints have been made from their side so far. He said the Impact Player rule will be reviewed after IPL 2026.

"This (discussion on the rule) has been going on for the last two years. We are reviewing it after this tournament is over, and in the middle of the tournament, we cannot take any call," Saikia said.

"There is no official request that we should revisit this particular impact player proposition. It is in the media (that) I sometimes read it. But if it comes from the teams, then we'll have to take a call. But till now, no such situation has arisen."

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi