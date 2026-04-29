Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive batting in IPL 2026 has left everyone completely stunned. The Rajasthan Royals youngster currently holds the Orange Cap with 400 runs from 9 matches at an astonishing strike rate of 238.09. Such was his performance against star bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood, Pakistan cricket expert Nouman Niaz jokingly suggested that the 15-year-old has an Artificial Intelligence (AI) chip installed in him that helps him in hitting such huge sixes. "What is that boy! Like WADA does doping checks, he should be sent to some lab, he probably has some AI chip installed in him. He's absolutely unreal, man. I mean, I'm having such high hopes. What a player he is," Niaz said in a video.

"I think he played a little slow (against SRH), should've had a strike-rate of 300," said Niaz as he continued to laugh, amazed by Sooryavanshi's batting prowess. Okay, so medically, when you are 18 years old, your entire body starts to shape. Your shoulders become round, muscles are formed, triceps, biceps, and your core is strong because you have peak surge, hormone, testosterone," he added, highlighted how much more Sooryavanshi can develop in the coming years.

Following Sooryavanshi's 16-ball-43 during his team's win over Punjab Kings on Tuesday, he was asked about the 'AI chip' remark and he had a hilarious reply.

𝘉𝘢𝘵 𝘱𝘦 𝘈𝘐 𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘱 𝘩𝘢𝘪 𝘬𝘺𝘢 𝘵𝘶𝘮𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘦?



Vaibhav answerspic.twitter.com/uZcqABbaGS — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 29, 2026

"Bhagwan ne laga ke dia hai. Upar he bola tha ke bat mein tumhare kuch laga ke de raha hoon. Usi ka istimaal kar raha hoon (God attached it to my bat. He said in heaven that he has attached something to your bat. I am using that," the 15-year-old sensation said in the video.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi scripted history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 by becoming the fastest player to reach 400 runs (in terms of balls) in a single season, achieving the milestone in just 167 balls.

The record-breaking feat puts Sooryavanshi ahead of some of the most explosive batters in the tournament's history.

Former record-holder Andre Russell reached the landmark in 188 balls during the 2019 season. India's Abhishek Sharma follows in third place, having taken 195 balls in the 2024 edition, while Nicholas Pooran (197 balls in 2025) and Glenn Maxwell (200 balls in 2014) complete the top five.

(With agency inputs)

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