Vaibhav Sooryavanshi flopped in the crucial game for Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Batting in a must-win contest, the southpaw was dismissed by Deepak Chahar for his individual score of four runs off six balls. The 15-year-old batter got off to a slow start, with his fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal taking the responsibility of providing RR a flying start. As Jaiswal was dismissed by Will Jacks, the onus fell on Sooryavanshi to keep the team going in the Powerplay. Just two balls after Jaiswal's dismissal, the teenager tried to play a big shot but ended up slicing the ball in the air. Naman Dhir ran in from deep point and took the catch.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first in their last league match of the season, which is a must-win clash for their opponents, Rajasthan Royals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. It is the only day game of the season at the Wankhede, which is being played in quite hot and humid conditions, making it a challenging affair for the players. MI rested seasoned pacer Jasprit Bumrah, bringing Deepak Chahar into the playing XI. Rajasthan Royals made three changes, with skipper Riyan Parag, Nandre Burger, and Ravindra Jadeja coming in.

MI captain Hardik Pandya said the conditions were the reason he opted to bowl first. "When we have played in the afternoon, it (the pitch) tends to get better in the afternoon," said Pandya at the toss.

"Looks like a good track. It's hard. Will mostly play like this. Once the sun goes down, it's slightly better. Just want to come out there and give our best shot. We have had a tough season," he added.

With the Rajasthan Royals needing to win this match to secure the fourth spot in the playoffs, captain Parag said they will give their best in the must-win match as they trail Punjab Kings by one point.

"Would have done the same thing. Could be the last game of the season. We'll play like it. All the prep and energy that went into the tournament... Hopefully, we maximise our opportunity and get ahead in the playoffs. Rather have this than depend on someone else," he said.

(With agency inputs)

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