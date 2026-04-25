The adage that a captain is only as good as his team holds a grim truth for Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane. As Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders prepare to meet this Sunday in the IPL, both find their leadership under fire, mirroring the fading fortunes of their respective franchises. KKR's bold call to persist with Rahane at the helm after a woeful IPL 2025 campaign was debated even before the tournament began. The concerns have only deepened as results failed to follow.

It took them seven matches to register their first win -- a narrow escape powered by individual brilliance from Rinku Singh rather than a collective resurgence.

It's true that Rahane has shown a transformative approach with flashes of positive intent -- a 67 off 40 against Mumbai Indians and a brisk 41 off 24 against LSG.

But, in a format on the fast lane, those starts have rarely translated into match-shaping contributions.

At a time when he is nearly 38, persisting with him as a long-term T20 leader looks increasingly out of step with the demands of the format.

Rahane hasn't been helped by a depleted pace attack and a quiet start from spin spearhead Varun Chakravarthy.

Yet, along with head coach Abhishek Nayar, who had an equally uninspiring campaign with UP Warriorz at this season's Women's Premier League, Rahane has been found wanting in key areas — team selection and resource utilisation.

Rachin Ravindra continues to warm the bench, while Finn Allen and Tim Seifert have played musical chairs without clarity.

Rahane's calls at the toss have also been baffling, like choosing to bat on a two-paced, moisture-laden surface against Gujarat Titans led to a collapse to 32/3, while a similar decision under overcast conditions against Punjab Kings had them reeling at 25/2 in two overs before rain intervened.

Even as he has adopted a more aggressive approach with the bat, Rahane's decision-making has lacked conviction.

His recent returns reflect that disconnect including consecutive ducks, the latest coming when the situation demanded composure against Rajasthan Royals. Instead, he fell to an expansive stroke, leaving KKR in deeper trouble before Rinku's unbeaten 53 salvaged the chase.

KKR may carry some momentum into the Ekana Stadium, but with just three points, they now need at least six wins from their remaining seven matches which seem an improbable task.

LSG's campaign too has unravelled.

Placed ninth with just two wins at the halfway mark, the Pant-led side is also staring at an early exit, compounded by four straight defeats and a string of questionable on-field decisions from their captain.

Pant's struggles have been particularly stark.

Since a match-winning unbeaten 67 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he has managed only 72 runs in five innings, including a three-ball duck against Rajasthan Royals. That dismissal summed up his current state.

Chasing 160 on a challenging pitch in Lucknow, Pant walked in after an early run-out and responded recklessly. The situation demanded patience and awareness and Pant offered neither.

Against a disciplined Rajasthan attack featuring Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger, preserving wickets in the power play was crucial but Pant's approach showed little regard for match conditions.

LSG's struggles are compounded by a poor home record.

The Ekana Stadium has hardly been a fortress for the Sanjiv Goenka-owned side: six losses in eight matches here last season, including five in a row, and three consecutive defeats this year already.

Overall, they have just nine wins from 24 games at the venue.

Their batting has lacked consistency, with frequent top-order collapses exposing a misfiring middle order.

Overseas mainstays Nicholas Pooran (73 runs) and Aiden Markram (162 runs) have failed to deliver.

The round one has belonged to the Pant-led side who unearthed a new star in Mukul Choudhary but he has faded since his 27-ball 54 not out.

Pathirana boost

KKR are set to receive a boost with the return of Sri Lankan slinger Matheesha Pathirana, their Rs 18-crore recruit, who is in line for his debut in purple brigade.

Likely to replace Tim Seifert, Pathirana's presence could add bite to an attack that has lacked penetration.

Known for his deadly yorkers, Pathirana was seen honing his skills under bowling coach Tim Southee here.

His potential match-up against the likes of Mitchell Marsh and Pant could be one of the defining contests of the game.

As far as their overall captaincy records are concerned, Rahane has so far won six matches and lost 12 games in 20 outings as KKR skipper, while LSG have won eight times and lost on 13 occasions in 21 matches under Pant's leadership.

Teams:

LSG: Rishabh Pant (captain), Aiden Markram, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Mukul Choudhary, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ayush Badoni, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, M Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan.

KKR: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani, Navdeep Saini, Prashant Solanki, Finn Allen, Daksh Kamra, Kartik Tyagi, Sarthak Ranjan, Saurabh Dubey.

Match starts at 7:30 PM. PTI TAP TAP AH AH

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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