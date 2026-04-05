Rishabh Pant was relieved after answering to early-season pressure with an unbeaten 68 as Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets to register their first win of IPL 2026. Pant emphasised, "there is never a perfect match, but at the same time, you've got to appreciate what's happening inside... the only conversation is about executing the plan." After an opening loss to Delhi and a seventh-place finish last season, this was a result LSG could not afford to miss.

Their bowlers delivered on Sunday afternoon before the batters came to the party. LSG were chasing 157. In the middle, Pant absorbed pressure, picked his moments and ensured there were no late stumbles. Even when Jaydev Unadkat found two dot balls in the final over, the outcome was already under control. Pant had done the damage early in the over and finished it without fuss, lifting the winning boundary to close the game.

The platform, though, came from Mohammed Shami who was incisive, and effective with the new ball. He removed Abhishek Sharma for a duck and Travis Head soon after, leaving Hyderabad chasing a recovery from the outset. His spell of 2 for 9 ensured SRH never broke free, finishing on 156 for nine.

"For us, it was very important," Shami said. "Because we had already lost the first match... it was very important for us to win this match for the momentum. And as soon as it started, we had to win."

LSG bowlers were sharper with the ball, tighter through the middle, and composed in the end, which was a contrast to the uncertainty of their opening game.

Pant, under scrutiny as captain, stayed consistent in his assessment. "you've got to be critical, but at the same time, we are looking to learn as a team and get better with each and every match."

There was visible relief at the finish. Owner Sanjeev Goenka rose in the stands as the winning runs were struck - a reaction that said as much about the context as the result.

The first win of the season, even though convincing, will not define a campaign, but it can put them back on track for a steady campaign. Backed by Mohammed Shami and Rishabh Pant LSG now has the momentum on their side.

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