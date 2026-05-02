Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag returned to form with a blazing 90-run knock off 50 balls during his side's IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals in Jaipur on Friday. His innings was laced with eight fours and five sixes, and it helped RR post a massive total of 225 for 6 after the team was reduced to 12 for 2 in 1.5 overs. RR lost their star openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on single-digit scores and found themselves struggling in the game before Parag's sensational knock bailed them out of trouble.

Reacting to his performance, a fan on social media said that Parag has a sound technique, good captaincy skills, and an attacking mindset, but that "he needs to find consistency and be more polite and humble".

Reacting to the comment, former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin said that Parag is a "sweet, misunderstood kid".

I have shared the dressing room with him and I think he is a sweet misunderstood kid. — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) May 1, 2026

Parag found himself in the middle of controversy after being caught on camera vaping in the dressing room during RR's IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur.

Following the incident, RR captain Riyan Parag was on Thursday fined 25 per cent of his match fee for bringing the game into "disrepute".

"Riyan Parag, captain of Rajasthan Royals, has been fined 25% of his match fee and has also accumulated one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No. 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Punjab Kings," the BCCI said in a statement.

"Riyan was found to have breached Article 2.21 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to conduct that brings the game into disrepute. The incident occurred during the second innings when Riyan was seen using a vape inside the dressing room.

"Riyan admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the match referee, Amit Sharma."

Interestingly, the statement added that action may also be taken against RR, its officials, and players.

"The BCCI is also exploring other options to initiate proceedings for stringent action against the erring team, its officials, and player(s) to ensure that the reputation of the IPL remains intact," the BCCI said.

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