CSK vs MI LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face off against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2026 clash in Chennai on Saturday, in another edition of 'El Clasico'. The two most successful franchises in IPL history have endured tough seasons, making this a must-win game for both teams. Hardik Pandya-led MI are ninth in the points table, and defeat could spell the end of their playoff chances. Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK are seventh, and a loss would severely complicate their qualification hopes. Fans are also hopeful for the possible return of star players MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. (Live Scorecard)
CSK vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026 LIVE Match Scorecard Updates, straight from Chennai:
CSK vs MI LIVE: MI win toss, opt to bat!
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opted to bat! Hardik Pandya calls correctly, and says that they're going to bat first and looked to defend it. Hardik confirms the debut of spinner Raghu Sharma, while Krish Bhagat also comes back.
CSK vs MI LIVE: No Dhoni at ground
According to reports by Cricbuzz, MS Dhoni is not at the ground, which could only mean that he's not playing today. Meanwhile, MI have handed a cap to 33-year-old uncapped spinner Raghu Sharma.
CSK vs MI LIVE: Toss in 10 minutes
We are just about 10 minutes away from toss time at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It'll be interesting to see what the toss-winning captain elects to do. While bowling is the likely decision, both teams could look to free up their batting by choosing to bat first.
CSK vs MI LIVE: MI's massive overseas boost
The return of Will Jacks in the previous game was undoubtedly a big boost for Mumbai Indians. Jacks opened the batting and made a fiery 46. He can also be a handy off-spin option.
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians LIVE: CSK's No. 3 dilemma
CSK face one major selection dilemma - the No. 3 spot. The burden has come on CSK after the season-ending injury suffered by Ayush Mhatre. Urvil Patel played his first game of IPL 2026 at that slot in the previous match, but failed to score big. Sarfaraz Khan has also played there this campaign, with varying degrees of success.
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians LIVE: CSK captain back in form?
While CSK did lose their previous match, one glimmer of positivity was that captain Ruturaj Gaikwad managed a fifty for the first time in IPL 2026. He overcame a rough start and went from 20 off 37 to score 74 off 60.
CSK will hope that both Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad can fire together today, for the first time this season.
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians LIVE: MI stars under pressure
Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, two seasoned India stalwarts, have endured IPL campaigns to forget thus far. SKY has just 162 runs in 8 games, while Bumrah has taken a mere 2 wickets.
Both players, who cost MI a combined Rs 34.35 crore, need to step up if they're to ignite a late playoff charge.
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians LIVE: MI's humiliation last time
This is the second meeting in IPL 2026 between CSK and MI. Last time, Mumbai Indians were thrashed by 103 runs at their own home, which was their largest margin of defeat to Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026.
CSK vs MI LIVE: Will Rohit Sharma be fit to play?
MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene stated that Rohit Sharma is recovering well, but a call on his participation will be taken on a day-by-day basis. Here's what he said ahead of today's game:
"It’s progressed well. He’s working really hard to get back at it. For us, with the medical team, it’s on a daily basis. We see how he feels, how he pulls up the next day. So we’ll make a decision."
CSK vs MI LIVE: Update on MS Dhoni
CSK batting coach Michael Hussy provided an update on MS Dhoni's possible return ahead of the match:
"As soon as he's got the confidence in his calf, then I'm sure he'll give it the tick to ready to go."
CSK vs MI LIVE: Chennai Super Kings need to win too
A comprehensive defeat in their previous match further derailed CSK's playoff hopes. They have 3 wins from 8 games, and cannot risk losing many more in their bid for the Top 4. As a result, today is a must-win in all regards for both sides.
CSK vs MI LIVE: Must-win game for Mumbai Indians
This is a must-win match for Mumbai Indians. With just 2 wins and 6 losses from 8 games, they cannot afford another defeat. A loss today would mean they can achieve a maximum of 14 points. 16 is usually the minimum cut-off mark for playoff qualification, so MI must win today, and every remaining game.
IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. It is 'El Clasico' part 2, as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
A must-win game for both teams! Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match.