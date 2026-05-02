While CSK did lose their previous match, one glimmer of positivity was that captain Ruturaj Gaikwad managed a fifty for the first time in IPL 2026. He overcame a rough start and went from 20 off 37 to score 74 off 60.



CSK will hope that both Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad can fire together today, for the first time this season.