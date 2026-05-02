India vs France, Thomas Cup 2026 Semifinals LIVE: The India vs France in the semi-final of the Thomas Cup is underway in Denmark tonight. India's Ayush Shetty is playing against France's Christo Popov in the first match. He is close to losing the game. In a huge blow, India's ace shuttler Lakshya Sen was ruled out of the semi-final due to an elbow injury he suffered during the quarter-final match against Chinese Taipei. India, the 2022 champions, defeated a strong Taipei outfit 3-0 in the men's quarter-finals. As India entered the semi-finals, they ensured themselves of at least a bronze medal.

Here are the Live Score and Updates of India vs France, Thomas Cup 2026 badminton: