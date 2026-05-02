India vs France, Thomas Cup 2026 Semifinals LIVE: The India vs France in the semi-final of the Thomas Cup is underway in Denmark tonight. India's Ayush Shetty is playing against France's Christo Popov in the first match. He is close to losing the game. In a huge blow, India's ace shuttler Lakshya Sen was ruled out of the semi-final due to an elbow injury he suffered during the quarter-final match against Chinese Taipei. India, the 2022 champions, defeated a strong Taipei outfit 3-0 in the men's quarter-finals. As India entered the semi-finals, they ensured themselves of at least a bronze medal.
Here are the Live Score and Updates of India vs France, Thomas Cup 2026 badminton:
India vs France LIVE Updates: Second game underway!
Christo Popov is leading in the second game as well. He is covering the court really well and is simply the better player, be it net play or smashes. The France star is 6–2 up.
India vs France LIVE Updates: Ayush loses first game!
Ayush Shetty lost the first point and never really recovered. He tried to bounce back, but a dominant show from Christo Popov helped the France shuttler take a big lead. Ayush ended up losing the first game 11-21.
India vs France LIVE Updates: Ayush trails 6-15!
Christo Popov smashes it powerfully to the left of Ayush Shetty and earns yet another point. The France star has moved to 15–6 with that smash. He is closing in on an easy win here in the first game.
India vs France LIVE Updates: Powerful smash!
This has been a superb smash from Ayush! It was there for the offering, and he smashed it onto the body of his opponent to earn a point. The Indian is closing the gap on Christo. He has moved to 6–10. As I type this, Ayush has lost a point to trail 6–11.
India vs France LIVE Updates: Ayush fighting back!
Ayush Shetty has made a good comeback. He now trails Christo Popov 3–4 in the first game of the first match. It is worth noting that Ayush has also lost one challenge and has just one remaining.
India vs France LIVE Updates: THE MATCH BEGINS!!!
The India vs France Thomas Cup semi-final begins! India's Ayush Shetty takes on France's Christo Popov in the first match. It starts with the serve of Ayush. Here we go.
Thomas Cup Live: China also take on Denmark!
In another semi-final match in the Thomas Cup tonight, China will take on Denmark. Both semi-final matches will take place simultaneously. The China vs Denmark match will be played on Court 1, while the India vs France contest will be held on Court 2.
India vs France LIVE Updates: Know about the format -
There will be a total of five matches taking place in the semi-final if it goes to the decider. The team winning the best of five will enter the final. If a side manages to win the first three contests on the trot, it will advance to the final round, with the remaining two matches not taking place.
India vs France LIVE Updates: India at Thomas Cup -
India had won the Thomas Cup in 2022, besides winning bronze medals in 1952, 1955, and 1979. They have already secured another bronze with an entry into the semi-finals. Just one more victory and will be assured of at least a silver medal, their first in the tournament history.
India vs France LIVE Updates: India's dominant win in quarters!
Lakshya Sen saved two match points to beat world No. 6 Chou Tien Chen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty added a gritty doubles win, before Ayush Shetty delivered the final blow as India registered a commanding 3-0 victory over Chinese Taipei to storm into the semifinals of the Thomas Cup Finals on Friday.
India vs France LIVE Updates: Matches and their order -
Have a look at the matches that are going to take place in the semi-final between India and France tonight -
1st match: Ayush Shetty vs Christo Popov
2nd match: Kidambi Srikanth vs Alex Lanier
3rd match: HS Prannoy vs Toma Popov
4th match: Amsakarunan/Arjun vs Adam/Rossi
5th match: Satwik/Chirag vs Popov/Popov
India vs France LIVE Updates: BAI statement on Lakshya!
"Lakshya (Sen) sustained an impact to his elbow following an intense quarterfinal match that involved multiple dives. Following a thorough evaluation by the team's medical staff, the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to allow Lakshya adequate recovery time and ensure he is in optimal condition for the final, should India progress," Badminton Association of India (BAI) General Secretary Sanjay Mishra said in a statement.
India vs France LIVE Updates: Big blow for India!
Men's singles player Lakshya Sen will not be participating in the semi-final match against France tonight after sustaining an impact to his elbow following an intense quarter-final match that involved multiple dives.