Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had to wait nearly half the IPL 2026 season for star pacer Matheesha Pathirana to arrive, but the Sri Lankan speedster is yet to make his debut despite being available for the team's last two games. Bought for Rs 18 crore in the IPL 2026 auction, Pathirana only joined KKR's camp mid-April after recovering from a hamstring injury suffered at the T20 World Cup 2026. However, despite their struggles in the ongoing season, the KKR management is yet to confirm whether Pathirana will play in their upcoming match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday.

KKR lost five of their first six matches, but have somewhat bounced back with two wins in their last two games. Pathirana did not feature in either match as KKR went without any frontline overseas pacer.

Former New Zealand pacer and KKR's current bowling coach Tim Southee spoke on Pathirana's selection for their match against SRH on May 3.

"Yes, he (Pathirana) has arrived. He's been around the group for a little bit now," Southee said at the pre-match press conference.

"We'll look at conditions and make a decision on the side that we think is best for tomorrow's game. He's been bowling well at training, and it's great to have him a part of the side," Southee added.

In the last three matches, KKR have gone with Rs 25.20 crore signing Cameron Green, wicket-keeper batter Tim Seifert, West Indies' Rovman Powell and spin maestro Sunil Narine as their four overseas players.

However, while Narine has shone and Green has slowly shown glimpses of his ability, Seifert and Powell haven't been among the runs. In fact, Seifert has got out for a duck in the last two games.

Alongside Pathirana, powerful Kiwi opener Finn Allen, all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, and Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani are overseas options for KKR.

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