Mumbai Indians star batter Suryakumar Yadav continued his dismal run of form as he was dismissed for just 15 during the IPL 2026 match against Gujarat Titans on Monday. It has been a tough campaign in the IPL 2026 for the Indian cricket team T20I captain till now and despite getting a good start, he was clean bowled by Kagiso Rabada. He has scored just 121 runs in 6 matches with just one half-century. Against GT, he slammed a four and a six but completely missed a swinging delivery from Rabada that ended up uprooting his stumps. With MI winning just one out of their six games in the competition this year, social media users were not happy with SKY's performance and he was criticised heavily for his lack of form.

Suryakumar yadav is redefining the term “washed” in every single match that he's playing — Cowboy Bepop (@cowboy___bepop) April 20, 2026

Earlier, Quinton de Kock struck a calm and honest note on the team's campaign so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, admitting that while results haven't gone their way early on, there is still enough time to turn things around.

Shubman Gill with 29 average and 142 strike rate was dropped



Suryakumar yadav with 14 average and 114 strike rate in last two years was leading Indian team



Most auraless player to win world cup that too as captain pic.twitter.com/erdky1Kiyo —(@screwgauge77) April 20, 2026

“It's been pretty chill, to be honest. Obviously, I know the squad pretty well. Obviously, we haven't had a great start, but that's fine. We're getting to the halfway stage of the tournament, so hopefully we can turn things around and see how we go,” he said to the broadcasters ahead of the clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at Narendra Modi Stadium.

It's time for Shreyas Iyer to replace Suryakumar yadav at no.4 for t20i https://t.co/KgD3tym67K — S (@Lokesh_t_1) April 20, 2026

"Nothing tactical, just see it and have a crack. I think it's just the way the game's going, and I just have to keep up with the pace. That's pretty much it,” he added.

The left-hander also spoke about adapting to the evolving nature of T20 cricket, particularly the importance of match-ups. “All about match-ups at the end of the day. I'm still trying to learn that and just trying to sort out what I'm trying to do,” he added.

Reflecting on the team's early struggles, De Kock admitted that the side may have overcomplicated things.

“I think initially we were just trying a bit too hard. I think we were just trying to take the pressure off ourselves. Just go back to basics and try to be as good as we can at that. Then from there, we can see how we go. That's pretty much it at the end of the day.”

The five-time champions, the Mumbai Indians, found themselves struggling for momentum in the ongoing season. After ending their long-standing streak of losing opening matches, they have slipped into poor form with four successive defeats, leaving them in the last spot in the points table with just two points in five matches.

(With IANS inputs)

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