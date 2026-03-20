Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant expressed his admiration for all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Arjun, who is the son of legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar, was traded to LSG from Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 30 lakh. In a video shared by LSG, Pant was seen talking to Arjun about his marriage and how the all-rounder got back to training a day after tying the knot with Saaniya Chandhok. The LSG captain was praising Arjun's work ethic, as the latter wasted no time getting back to cricket after his wedding.

"You were also practising with Yuvi paa... full-time? (You were also practicing with Yuvi Paa... full-time? The very next day after your wedding?) Shadi ke agle din hi? You are so enthu bhai," said Pant in admiration.

Pant also extended his support to Arjun, adding: "Agar kuch lage to batana... Always open for you (If you need anything, let me know... I'm always here for you)."

Already loving this new Rishabh-Arjun bond pic.twitter.com/pa79YqebbU — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 18, 2026

In the same video, Pant and Arjun can be seen having a conversation over the weight of their bats.

"1220 grams. I don't go lighter than 1200. Papa toh 1310-1315 (My father used 1310-1315 grams)," revealed Arjun to Pant.

When asked by Pant what the advantage of using a heavier bat is, Arjun's answer was simple: "Touch karo, ho jaata hai (All you need to do is just touch the ball)," he said.

A left-arm seamer who also bats left-handed, Arjun is a bowling all-rounder. He played five matches for MI across the IPL 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Pant, meanwhile, is aiming to live up to his whopping Rs 27 crore pricetag in IPL 2026 after failing to lead LSG to the playoffs in 2025.

LSG will open their IPL 2026 campaign at home against the Delhi Capitals on April 1.