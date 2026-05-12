Sanju Samson was traded to Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2026 auction and has since become an integral part of their squad. Touted as a potential successor to CSK legend MS Dhoni, the wicketkeeper-batter has already begun impressing fans with his fluent strokeplay. After captaining Rajasthan Royals for five seasons, Samson's move to CSK not only marked a new chapter in his IPL career but also fulfilled a long-held personal dream, as the 31-year-old grew up idolising Dhoni.

Speaking on the Super Kings Podcast, Samson recalled how his admiration for Dhoni began after watching him score memorable centuries against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in 2005, moments that left a lasting impact on him as a young cricket fan.

"I was in 4th or 5th standard, very small then. I remember seeing this guy with long hair walking out to bat for India. He would get out in a couple of games and then suddenly score a hundred against Pakistan. He scored 183, then he kept scoring big runs after that. From that moment, I became a huge fan of his," Samson said on the Super Kings Podcast.

Samson also revealed that he had cut Dhoni's picture from a Boost adverstisement and pasted in his diary.

"He was everywhere after that - posters, media, advertisements. He used to feature in Boost ads. At home, we used to drink Boost, and there was a sticker on the bottle. I remember cutting Mahi bhai's face out from that sticker and sticking it on my diary," Samson said.

"From that moment to where I am now, what more can I say? I sit with him, talk with him, play games with him, go to his room and ask him anything I want. He advises me as well. It's been a dream, actually more than a dream. I think any kid would dream about this, and I feel very fortunate to be here," he said.

CSK will be squaring off against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2026 match on Sunday at Chepauk.

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