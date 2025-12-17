India batter Sarfaraz Khan shared a heartwarming reaction after being roped in by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the IPL 2026 Mini-Auction on Tuesday. The five-time champions acquired his services at his base price of Rs 75 lakh, following the batter's red-hot form on the domestic circuit. Sarfaraz had slammed a 22-ball 73 in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match just hours ahead of the auction. After going unsold in the initial rounds, Sarfaraz eventually found a bidder in CSK, which signed him as its sixth pick of the auction.

Taking to Instagram, Sarfaraz thanked CSK for giving his career a "new life."

"Thank you so much, CSK for giving me new life," Sarfaraz captioned a video on his Instagram story.

Sarfaraz Khan's emotional Instagram story after being sold for Rs 75 lakh to Chennai Super Kings in the auction for IPL 2026.



This shows that if you work hard, you will definitely get the reward for it. God never disappoints those who work hard. pic.twitter.com/X3Z81AmB0g — Mention Cricket (@MentionCricket) December 16, 2025

Sarfaraz last played in the IPL for Delhi Capitals in 2023 during a match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

So far, Sarfaraz has amassed 256 runs from six innings in this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at an average of 64.00 and a strike-rate of 182.85.

Meanwhile, uncapped stars Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer entered the history books after CSK bought both the players for Rs 14.20 crore each at the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

Kartik and Prashant are now the joint most expensive uncapped players in the history of the tournament. The five-time champions also bought West Indies all-rounder Akeal Hosein at his base price of Rs 2 crore.

The five-time champions also added Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry and Rahul Chahar to their ranks. Earlier, CSK made the most high-profile trade-in, bringing in wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson for Rs 18 crore.

CSK have let go of legendary all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and overseas star Sam Curran, with the duo going to Rajasthan Royals (RR).

CSK have also released Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, freeing up Rs 13 crore for the team. Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni continue at the helm of the franchise.