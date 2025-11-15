The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday confirmed eight massive Indian Premier League (IPL) trade deals, hours ahead of the Retention deadline. Sanju Samson has completed his much-talked-about switch to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from Rajasthan Royals (RR), with Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran going the other way. Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, completed multiple trade deals, roping in Mohammed Shami and Arjun Tendulkar from SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI), respectively.

Leg-spinner Mayank Markande, who was with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2025, has joined MI for a third time in his career.

Speaking of returns, South African Donovan Ferreira has returned to Rajasthan Royals, leaving Delhi Capitals (DC) after just one season.

Meanwhile, one-time KKR captain Nitish Rana has completed a surprise trade to Delhi Capitals (DC).

Jadeja has joined RR for Rs 14 crore, instead of his initial Rs 18 crore deal with CSK.

"Jadeja, who played for CSK for 12 seasons, is among the most experienced players in the league, having played over 250 games. As part of the trade agreement, his league fee has been revised from Rs 18 crore to Rs 14 crore," the IPL said in a release.

All 8 Deals Confirmed By BCCI:

1. Ravindra Jadeja to RR (Rs 14 crore)

2. Sanju Samson to CSK (Rs 18 crore)

3. Sam Curran to RR (Rs 2.4 crore)

4. Mohammed Shami to LSG (Rs 10 crore)

5. Arjun Tendulkar to LSG (Rs 30 lakh)

6. Mayank Markande to MI (Rs 30 lakh)

7. Nitish Rana to DC (Rs 4.2 crore)

8. Donovan Ferreira to RR (Rs 1 crore)