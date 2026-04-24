Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan scripted history with his batting on Friday night during a match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The southpaw, who started the season poorly with just one fifty in six matches, slammed a sensational century (100 off 58) against RCB. During the knock, Sudharsan also reached the milestone of 2,000 IPL runs. He achieved the feat in his 47th innings, surpassing the previous record held by Chris Gayle. The former West Indies opener had reached the milestone in 48 innings.

Fastest to 2000 IPL runs:

47 innings - Sai Sudharsan

48 innings - Chris Gayle

52 innings - Shaun Marsh

57 innings - Ruturaj Gaikwad

60 innings - KL Rahul

In terms of balls, Sudharsan is the sixth fastest Indian batter to achieve the feat of 2000 IPL runs. Have a look at the list:

1193 - Abhishek Sharma

1211 - Virender Sehwag

1306 - Rishabh Pant

1326 - Yashasvi Jaiswal

1353 - Yusuf Pathan

1361 - Sai Sudharsan

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to field against GT in the game. It's the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's final home game of the season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Gujarat Titans came into this clash on the back of a heavy 99-run loss to the Mumbai Indians.

During the match, Jason Holder made his Gujarat Titans debut.

"We will field first. One change - Salty (Phil Salt) got injured, (jacob) Bethell is in. One great point is that we're assessing the wicket and the situation well, and our planning has been good. This looks like a good wicket for batting, but it lacks grass and could be tacky in the first innings," said RCB captain Rajat Patidar said during the toss.

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill said, "Not really, chasing is good here, but hopefully we'll have a good game. It's all about assessing the conditions early, getting off to a good start and setting up the foundation early. Games like that (against MI) can happen in such a big tournament, but we're focusing on the positives. Two changes: Jason Holder is playing, and Manav Suthar is back."

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