Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran is going through a lean patch in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The southpaw, who earns a salary of Rs 21 crore from the franchise, has scored only 42 runs in five matches at an average of 8.40 and a strike rate of 76.36. Pooran's highest score so far in the edition is 19. Amid his poor form, LSG uploaded a video of the batter smashing some sixes in the nets, and it did not go down well with fans. Supporters on social media trolled Pooran over his lack of runs in IPL 2026.

Welcome to the Nicky P six-hitting mania pic.twitter.com/rDsm0ftXm5 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 17, 2026

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Experience of pacers Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar found an ally in the youthful exuberance of Rasikh Salam Dar as Royal Challengers Bengaluru outclassed LSG by five wickets in an IPL 2026 match earlier this week. This turned out to be the third loss for Rishabh Pant and Co. in five matches.

A slightly slow Chinnaswamy pitch, much against the pre-match notions, would have been RCB's bigger concern in the chase of 147.

But once Virat Kohli (49) and skipper Rajat Patidar (27) mastered the deck and the LSG bowlers, the home side scaled down the target in 15.1 overs.

Kohli played a typical innings during the chase, striking at well over 200 at the start as RCB quickly overcame the early dismissal of Phil Salt.

Kohli, who slammed four fours in a Prince Yadav over, and Devdutt Padikkal added 57 runs for the second wicket, with the latter's contribution being a handsome 10 before getting out.

However, the former skipper could not complete yet another IPL fifty as he holed out off pacer Avesh Khan to Nicholas Pooran at long-on.

But Patidar continued his six-hitting ways - two in a row off Mohammed Shami and one off Prince - as RCB whittled down the target considerably.

Patidar and Jitesh Sharma got out in their effort to finish off the chase in quick time, but they had already done enough to seal the points from the game.

Before the batters showed up, RCB gained the upper hand over LSG through exceptional spells by Salam (4/24), Bhuvneshwar (3/27) and Hazlewood (1/20).

Hazlewood might have taken only one wicket, but his effort with the new ball in the Powerplay went a long way in bundling out LSG for a sub-par 146.

(With PTI inputs)

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