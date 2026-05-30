Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara was not in agreement with comments made by team captain Riyan Parag regarding their playoff qualification expectations. Rajasthan clinched a must-win game against the Lucknow Super Giants in their final league clash to finish fourth. The Royals then defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator to reach Qualifier 2, where they were ultimately undone by the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans on Friday. When asked about Parag's comment that the Royals "weren't supposed to be in the playoffs", Sangakkara expressed complete disagreement.

A reporter asked the head coach for his stance on the skipper's statement, which suggested the team was not expected to make the top four due to the number of youngsters and inexperienced players in the squad. The franchise's head coach held a completely different opinion on the matter.

"No, RR is not, probably before," Sangakkara said, suggesting the franchise bought players solely with the mindset of winning the title. "In 2022, we made a conscious decision that we were going to change that. We decided we were going to get as many players as possible who could win matches for us and were ready to play immediately. That is how we have approached everything. Vaibhav is an outlier, but we bought him because we thought he was absolutely good enough to play in our first eleven."

Philosophy Change In 2022

Speaking on the team's 'development angle', Sangakkara explained that the franchise's philosophy changed four years ago, though he admitted the Royals did not have the most optimised auction two years back.

"Regarding the development angle, we have changed our mindset completely away from that over the last four years," he asserted. "We probably didn't have the best auction two years ago in terms of the utilisation of our purse, but that is the way it goes sometimes. But I think for everyone who played now-yes, there is a bit of inexperience at times, but they are here to win."

Despite the disagreement over the playoffs comment, Sangakkara had nothing but admiration for Parag, who captained the franchise full-time for the first time this campaign. However, the coach did concede that outsiders doubted the Royals' chances, and he was glad the team proved the sceptics wrong.

"I thought Riyan's first season as captain was excellent. He managed his team and his on-field decisions really well," Sangakkara concluded. "He will grow and learn, as will the other players, and we will come back better. I think no one really gave us a chance to qualify when we started the campaign, but it just goes to show that when you work hard, play good cricket, and enjoy the game, you can make some truly special things happen."

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