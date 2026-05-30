Shubman Gill stood like a rock for Gujarat Titans on Friday night, guiding them to a magnificent seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2. Batting first, RR posted a formidable 214/6 in 20 overs, once again powered by a blistering 96-run knock from 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. In response, Gill smashed a brilliant century to help GT chase down the target with eight balls to spare. With this win, GT stormed into the IPL 2026 final, where they will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday.

During the post-match press conference, GT Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki was asked about Gill's temperament following his snub from India's T20I side. For context, Gill was left out of India's squad for the T20I series against New Zealand as well as the T20 World Cup 2026, just before the IPL.

"Yeah, it was exactly as it has been throughout the, the five years that he's been a part of this group. He was preparing exactly as he has done before. As I sort of said, he's a wonderful talent. The fact, I think T20 cricket is a format that you have to ride the, the sort of indifferent times as much as much as work hard when you are playing well. So, that's a given thing. He's played so much cricket, he's so experienced for somebody so young," said Solanki.

"He knows how to deal with all of those matters-success, failure. Professional sport is about dealing with exactly that. He was very measured when he arrived in our camp. His preparation has been on point, as it always is. Regardless of format, regardless of whatever jersey he's wearing, I'm pretty sure his preparation is on point. And that's exactly how he arrived this year," he added.

Gill has totalled 722 runs this season, scoring the bulk of the runs for his team alongside opening partner Sai Sudharsan (710). Both are operating at a healthy strike rate of 160.

Gill gave a batting masterclass in his team's chase of 215 on Friday, steering the Titans to their third final in five seasons.

(With PTI Inputs)

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