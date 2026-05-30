Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill registered his name in history books for multiple reasons, thanks to his match-winning century against the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 2 on Friday. Chasing a stiff target of 215 runs, Gill laid a strong foundation with his opening partner, Sai Sudharsan, who smashed 58 off 32 balls. Gill himself scored a brilliant 104 off 53 balls, helping GT chase down the target with 8 balls to spare. In the process, the Gujarat skipper also broke multiple IPL records.

Courtesy of his century in Qualifier 2, Gill became the first captain in IPL history to score a century. Even the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have played in IPL playoffs several times, failed to reach this landmark. It was also his fifth IPL century overall.

List of 4 Records Shubman Gill Broke in Qualifier 2:

- The fastest century in IPL playoff history

- The fastest hundred ever scored by a Gujarat Titans batter

- The first century by a captain in IPL playoff history

- Gill also became the first batter ever to score multiple hundreds in IPL playoffs

Gill also registered some new milestones as a pair with his opening partner, Sai Sudharsan. The duo continued to make history, as they overtook the pairing of Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli for the most century run stands in T20 cricket.

During a chase of 215 runs, Gill and Sudharsan made a quick snack out of it, putting on 167 runs in 12.5 overs before an unfortunate hit-wicket ended Sudharsan's knock.

This was Gill and Sudharsan's 11th-century partnership in 48 innings in T20 cricket, outdoing Gayle and Virat's 10-century stands in 63 innings.

The 167-run stand between Gill and Sudharsan has also become the highest partnership in IPL playoffs for any wicket, outdoing the 159-run stand between Michael Hussey and Murali Vijay against RCB in the 2011 final.

Gill, with his century, also registered yet another 700-run stand, becoming the fourth batter to register two 700-plus run seasons in the IPL. In 15 matches and innings, he has scored 722 runs at an average of 48.13 and a strike rate of 163.71, including a century and six fifties.

Gill had also registered a 700-plus run season back in 2023 (890 runs). He has joined Virat (973 runs in 2016 and 741 runs in 2024), Sai Sudharsan (759 runs in 2025 and 710 runs in 2026), and Chris Gayle (733 runs in 2012 and 708 runs in 2013) to become a batter with two 700-plus run IPL seasons.

With ANI Inputs

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