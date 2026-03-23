Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally ended their long wait for a title as the Rajat Patidar-led side clinched the IPL 2025 trophy with a win over Punjab Kings. For a franchise that boasts one of the most passionate fanbases in the competition, it was an emotional moment as Virat Kohli and Co paraded around the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with the trophy. What made the victory special was the fact that the team came together as a unit and although stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood stood out, the entire squad contributed to a splendid string of results. While that triumph is now in the past, RCB will enter IPL 2026 with most of their core intact, supplemented by a few strategic Indian and overseas reinforcements.

Strengths

The obvious strength of RCB lies in their batting. With Phil Salt and Virat Kohli at the top of the order, the franchise boasts one of the most exciting opening partnerships in the IPL. During the previous season, Salt provided RCB with explosive starts on multiple occasions, offering a perfect platform to post massive totals. This also allowed Virat Kohli to pace his innings according to the situation, resulting in a 657-run season. Another year with similar numbers from both openers would be ideal for the franchise, especially with Venkatesh Iyer now added to the mix.

With Iyer joining the ranks, RCB possesses a solid middle order alongside Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, and Krunal Pandya. This trio brings a wealth of experience to the side, with Jitesh and Krunal having already proven they can score at an impressive rate. Devdutt Padikkal also provides them with an option who can replace Iyer or even provide more solidity to an already impressive top order.

However, the true difference-makers for RCB could be the duo of Romario Shepherd and Tim David. In these two overseas superstars, the franchise has finishers who can enter the fray with only 10-12 balls remaining and still shift the game's momentum. In 2025, Tim David operated at a strike rate of 185.14, while Romario Shepherd, who smashed a 14-ball fifty against Chennai Super Kings, maintained an incredible strike rate of 291.66.

Weakness

The shining light of RCB's bowling attack in IPL 2025 was Josh Hazlewood. However, with doubts over the Australia fast bowler's fitness, the bowling attack is looking a bit shaky at the moment. New Zealand's Jacob Duffy was bought by RCB in the auction but his troubles in the T20 World Cup 2026 did not help his case. Nuwan Thushara will be another option for the franchise but the absence of Hazlewood can prove to be a deciding factor this season.

Sticking with the pace department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be the lead fast bowler but with Yash Dayal likely to miss the season, the responsibility will fall on Rasikh Dar and Rs 5.2 crore buy Mangesh Yadav. Yadav, who sparked a big bidding war between RCB and SRH, is an exciting young talent but it will be interesting to see how he handles the pressures of IPL.

Finally, with Suyash Sharma and Krunal Pandya, RCB clearly do not have the strongest spin attack on paper. Last season, Krunal performed exceptionally well as he took 17 wickets while Suyash took 8 wickets. This time, RCB will have to hope that one of their spinners once again have an exceptional season as they do not have an established replacement.

RCB's Predicted Playing XII for IPL 2026

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood/Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Mangesh Yadav/Rasikh Dar