Rohit Sharma delivered a decisive knock on his return to Mumbai Indians' playing XI during their clash against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. The former MI captain bludgeoned his way to a 44-ball 84, slamming seven sixes and six fours with a strike rate of 190.91. During the clash at the Wankhede Stadium, Rohit achieved a historic IPL landmark, surpassing RCB batting maestro Virat Kohli. The 39-year-old moved to 277 matches, overtaking Kohli (276) for the second-most appearances in IPL history. CSK icon MS Dhoni still leads the chart with 278 appearances.

Dhoni, who is yet to play a game this season due to a persisting calf strain, is likely to be surpassed by both Rohit and Kohli in the all-time list.

Meanwhile, Rohit kept up the momentum with his trademark pull shot and wristy flicks to entertain the home crowd.

He finally fell to Manimaran Siddharth's left-arm spin and Tilak Varma soon fell for 11 to raise Lucknow's hopes.

Stand-in-skipper Suryakumar Yadav departed for 12 before Naman Dhir, who made 23, and Will Jacks, who hit the winning six in his 10, steered the team home.

Earlier Lucknow's West Indies star Nicholas Pooran struck form with a 21-ball 63 to put Lucknow on course to a big total.

Australian opener Mitchell Marsh provided the early impetus with his 44 off 25 balls and put on 94 runs for the second wicket with the left-handed Pooran.

Pace bowler Corbin Bosch dismissed Pooran and Marsh in the ninth over to hit back for Mumbai, but Lucknow kept pace with unbeaten knocks from Aiden Markram and Himmat Singh.

Markram, who hit 31, and Himmat, who top-scored with 40, put on 68 runs for the sixth wicket to boost Lucknow's score, which ultimately proved insufficient.

(With AFP Inputs)

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