Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has come under scrutiny after being caught vaping in the dressing room during the IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings on Tuesday. During the 16th over of RR's successful 223-run chase, Parag was seen vaping in the presence of teammates Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, and Kuldeep Sen. As per BCCI guidelines, smoking and vaping are strictly prohibited within IPL stadium premises, except in designated zones.

However, the possession and consumption of e-cigarettes carries even heavier legal weight; India banned vapes under The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA), 2019.

The Act prohibits the production, sale, purchase, import, export, and advertisement of e-cigarettes nationwide. Violations may lead to imprisonment (upto six months), hefty fines, or both.

Although there is no clear public rule against vaping, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has strict guidelines for player behaviour within stadiums. The use of tobacco or related products in dressing rooms or dugouts is generally banned under health and safety protocols, putting Parag at risk of punishment.

This controversy arises when the 24-year-old is already facing challenges, leading the Rajasthan Royals in the 2026 season after Sanju Samson moved to the Chennai Super Kings. Parag has struggled with his batting consistency, scoring only 81 runs in seven innings before this match, which has drawn criticism from fans and former players.

Despite the off-field distraction, Rajasthan Royals successfully chased down 222 with six wickets in hand, defeating Punjab Kings and handing them their first loss of the season.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals (RR) team manager Romi Bhinder was fined Rs 1 lakh and handed an official warning for using a mobile phone inside the dugout during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on April 10.

The Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of the BCCI has issued a show-cause notice to Bhinder over the usage of a device during the match and sought his response within the next 48 hours.

(With IANS Inputs)

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