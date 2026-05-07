Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara shared his honest views on Rishabh Pant's struggles in T20 cricket, amid the wicketkeeper's dip in form during IPL 2026. A former teammate of Pant, Pujara expressed surprise that the Lucknow Super Giants captain has struggled to leave his mark on the shortest format. Pant has managed just 204 runs in nine matches, averaging 25.50 with a strike rate of 128.30. When asked whether Pant should continue leading the side, Pujara suggested the player needs a period of self-reflection.

"Well, it can. I am not sure. I think that is something for which he can only answer that. But we have seen that with other players, someone like Rishabh Pant. Who also hasn't been performing really well. He is leading the team, even Axar Patel. Does it affect their performance as a leader? I don't know. They are the ones who can answer that," Pujara, expert on JioHotstar's 'Champions Waali Commentary', said.

Pujara, however, admitted that leaving captaincy might help Pant focus more on his batting.

"But sometimes yes, it can affect it. And especially in the case of Rishabh Pant, I think if he were focusing more on his game. That will definitely help him. Because we have seen that captaincy hasn't been helping him a lot. But it is always his personal decision. Whether he wants to continue as a leader. Or the franchise looks at another leader. And if Rishabh Pant plays as a player. Will his performance get better? If it does, then I am sure he should do that. But it is always a personal call. I am not the one who should be insisting.

"Whether he should continue, or another way to look at it is, at the end of the season, you reflect on what went wrong. As a leader and as an individual. So you start working on both aspects. You work on your leadership. You also work on your game. And if you can do both. And achieve good results for the team," Pujara concluded.

Pujara added that Pant's struggles have nothing to do with his technique, noting that the issues are rooted in his mindset.

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