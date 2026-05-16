Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant was handed a Rs 12 lakh fine for Code of Conduct breach in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday. Pant, being the captain of the Lucknow franchise, is responsible for ensuring that his team finishes the quota of 20 overs in the stipulated time. However, Pant was unable to maintain discipline in his team, and hence, was reprimanded by the IPL Governing Council. In a release, the IPL said that Pant was guilty of breaching Article 2.22 in IPL's Code of Conduct. Pant isn't the first captain to have faced such a penalty, and with about 15 days to go before the tournament concludes, he won't be the last.

In a release, the IPL confirmed the extent of the penalty imposed on Pant. "Rishabh Pant, Captain, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 59 of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Friday.

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined INR 12 lakhs," the release read.

As for the match, Pant said the team's collective effort and clarity in roles played a key part in their seven-wicket win over CSK.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pant said the victory was important for the team's morale and reflected the group's commitment despite a challenging season.

"It feels good. Getting a win definitely feels good. The things we talk about, of having a lot to play for, regardless of how the season ends, we take a lot of pride," Pant said.

He also praised pacer Akash Singh for his disciplined performance and ability to execute plans consistently.

"He has been working hard. Sometimes, it is harder to give everyone a game. He is one guy who sticks to the plan more often, and it definitely paid off. Really good to see," he added.

Pant further explained the tactical decision to send Josh Inglis and another overseas batter up the order, with Nicholas Pooran at number three, highlighting the team's flexible approach.

"That was the first thought - to get two overseas to open, with Nicky (Pooran) batting three. Four fast bowlers, it has been working for us," he said.

He also emphasised the importance of keeping things simple in a high-pressure environment.

"The team we have is so amazing. The only thing that can harm us is having too many thought processes," Pant noted.

With ANI Inputs

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