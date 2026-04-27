Rinku Singh was in sensational form as he guided Kolkata Knight Riders to a thrilling win over Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2026 match on Sunday. Rinku scored an unbeaten 83 to pull KKR out of trouble and took five catches in the field to make sure that KKR won the match in a Super Over. It was a truly special performance from the 28-year-old, who won a lot of praise with his batting and even stitched together a crucial partnership with Sunil Narine. At the post-match presentation ceremony, the presenter asked whether he should call him Rinku Sankatmochan (crisis man) because of his knack for performing in tough conditions. However, Rinku just smiled at the suggestion and said that "Rinku is fine."

"(Should we change your name to Rinku Sankatmochan?) No, Rinku is fine. When I went into bat, four wickets had fallen, so I kept thinking about how I can go about it and that I have to take the game till the end. Since we had lost four wickets, it was about keeping the scoreboard moving and putting the loose balls away. I like fielding since my childhood, I am fit and I enjoy my fielding. I was not ready, I thought he would complete the catch, but he threw it long and I was able to hang on," he said.

Kolkata Knight Riders edged Lucknow Super Giants via Super Overs in a battle between two bottom-placed teams in the IPL.

Chasing a modest 156, LSG suffered a batting collapse and managed to tie the contest and take it to Super Over with No. 9 Mohammed Shami striking a last-ball six against a wayward Kartik Tyagi, who leaked 16 runs in the final over.

But Sunil Narine bowled a stunning Super Over conceding just one run and taking two wickets to give KKR an easy target.

Rinku Singh then finished the chase with a boundary off first ball from Prince Yadav.

Earlier the KKR were in deep trouble with 93/7 in 15 overs but Rinku smashed a sensational 83 not out from 51 balls including four sixes in a row in the final over to lift them to 155/7.

Cameron Green (34) was the only other batter to reach double-digit scores as KKR suffered a familiar batting meltdown with Mohsin taking his maiden fifer.

In reply, LSG continued their dismal show with the bat to succumb to their fifth loss in a row.

(With PTI inputs)

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