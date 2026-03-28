Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2026 opening match LIVE Streaming: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru play against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. RCB finally broke their title drought with a win over Punjab Kings in the final last season. The side will now aim to bag the trophy for a second consecutive time, something only Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have been able to do in IPL history. (RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Live Updates)

RCB's star Josh Hazlewood will miss the game as he is currently recovering from an injury, and a similar situation applies to SRH's regular captain, Pat Cummins.

In Cummins' absence, Ishan Kishan will be leading the team. Under his captaincy, Jharkhand won their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title. Following this, the southpaw was roped into the Indian team, where he grabbed the opportunity with both hands by playing some terrific knocks, including a fifty in the T20 World Cup final.

When will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2026 opening match take place?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2026 opening match will take place on Saturday, March 28.

Where will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2026 opening match be held?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2026 opening match will be held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2026 opening match start?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2026 opening match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2026 opening match?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2026 opening match will be televised live on the JioStar Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2026 opening match?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2026 opening match will be live streamed on JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)