Sunrisers Hyderabad had an underwhelming season in 2025. Expected by many to challenge for the title last year, SRH endured a horrible run of form in the middle of the season, languishing towards the bottom of the table. A few late wins saw them recover to sixth, but still well behind the playoffs spots.



This time around, SRH's batting looks even stronger! Can they put together a big season in 2026?