Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the blockbuster opening match of IPL 2026 in Bengaluru on Saturday. RCB have handed debuts to uncapped pacer Abhinandan Singh and New Zealand international Jacob Duffy. RCB captain Rajat Patidar and stalwart Virat Kohli will undoubtedly be at the centre of attention. SRH are being led by Ishan Kishan, who is standing in for the injured Pat Cummins. Uncapped batter Salil Arora, known for his explosive hitting, is making his debut for the Sunrisers. The RCB team will wear black armbands during the game to pay tribute to the 11 fans who tragically lost their lives in a stampede outside the venue following the team's historic title win in 2025. (Live Scorecard)
RCB XI vs SRH: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma.
SRH XI vs RCB: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c/wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.
RCB vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026 LIVE Updates, straight from M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru:
IPL 2026 LIVE: SRH playing XI
SRH XI vs RCB: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c/wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.
Salil Arora mentioned by Ishan Kishan during the toss. The explosive uncapped wicket-keeper batter makes his debut today, having impressed in SRH's practice games.
IPL 2026 LIVE: RCB playing XI
RCB XI vs SRH: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma.
Venkatesh Iyer and Devdutt Padikkal feature among the Impact Subs. It'll be interesting to see which one among get the chance to bat.
IPL 2026 LIVE: RCB win the toss, opt to bowl!
RCB captain Rajat Patidar wins the toss and opts to bowl! The noise at the Chinnaswamy is absolutely defeaning, and it was nearly impossible to hear Ishan Kishan's call. Jacob Duffy and Abhinandan Singh are making their debuts for RCB!
IPL 2026 LIVE: Here come the captains!
A packed house at the Chinnaswamy watches on as RCB captain Rajat Patidar enters the field of play. Ishan Kishan is there too. It's time for the toss!
IPL 2026 LIVE: Will Venkatesh Iyer play for RCB?
RCB's two most expensive signings at the IPL 2026 mini-auction were Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 7 crore) and Mangesh Yadav (Rs 5.20 crore). Both players have a good chance of featuring today. With Yash Dayal out, Mangesh is a like-for-like replacement. On the other hand, Venkatesh impressed with both bat and ball for RCB in their pre-season intra-squad matches.
RCB vs SRH LIVE: Rain predicted tonight
According to reports, rain is predicted at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru tonight. Let's hope there's minimal rainfall today. Even then, the excellent drainage system at the Chinnaswamy ensures the game carries on without much of a delay.
RCB vs SRH LIVE: Toss in 10 minutes!
The wait is nearly over, folks! We are just under 15 minutes away from toss time at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Rajat Patidar will lead RCB, while Ishan Kishan will lead SRH in the absence of Pat Cummins.
RCB vs SRH LIVE: SRH's deep batting lineup
Sunrisers Hyderabad have arguably the deepest batting lineup in the tournament. With Liam Livingstone and Salil Arora added to the SRH roster, they could boast a batting that sees Nitish Reddy walk out at No. 8. That speaks volumes of how strong it is!
IPL 2026 LIVE: Under-par 2025 for Sunrisers
Sunrisers Hyderabad had an underwhelming season in 2025. Expected by many to challenge for the title last year, SRH endured a horrible run of form in the middle of the season, languishing towards the bottom of the table. A few late wins saw them recover to sixth, but still well behind the playoffs spots.
This time around, SRH's batting looks even stronger! Can they put together a big season in 2026?
RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE: Can Abhishek Sharma hit form?
All eyes will be on Abhishek Sharma tonight, the world's No. 1 T20I batter. When on song, there is arguably no scarier batter in world cricket. Abhishek did not enjoy the best of T20 World Cups. However, his best knock came in the final, where he smashed 52 off 21. He'll be hoping to carry that form forward to the first match of IPL 2026.
RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE: Kohli enters the Chinnaswamy
The M Chinnaswamy Stadium erupts as Virat Kohli walks out for his pre-match practice. RCB's stalwart has not played a single T20I since the IPL 2025 final, having retired from the format in international cricket.
He slammed 657 runs last year. How many will he score this time around?
RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE: Ishan Kishan to lead SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad will be led by Ishan Kishan tonight, with regular captain Pat Cummins not fit to start the IPL 2026 season. Kishan has enjoyed a terrific few months, first leading domestic side Jharkhand to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26 title, and then playing a pivotal role as India lifted the T20 World Cup 2026.
RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE: RCB to wear black armbands
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru players will wear black armbands today. This is in remembrance of the tragic stampede that took place near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium last year, during RCB's IPL 2025 title celebrations in Bengaluru, which saw 11 people killed.
IPL 2026 LIVE: SRH restart hunt for 300
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), more than any other team, have rebranded the way T20 cricket is played over the last two seasons. The four-highest totals in IPL history belong to the Sunrisers, with the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen regularly going berserk.
The 300-run barrier is yet to be broken in the IPL, but it is hard to ignore that SRH look most likely to do so.
IPL 2026 LIVE: RCB begin title defence
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) begin their title defence today. Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and co. created history in IPL 2025, bringing IPL glory to Bengaluru at long, long last. Now, they enter IPL 2026 as one of the favourites and most balanced sides in the tournament. Many are tipping them to contend for the title once again!
RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE: Hello and welcome!
IPL 2026 IS HERE! The grandest cricket tournament begins today, and we are set to start off with a blockbuster clash. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on the mighty powerhitters of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match!