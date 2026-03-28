RCB vs SRH - the defending IPL champions versus a team that has the ability to go beyond 300 on any given day - the IPL 2026 could not have asked for a better start. Ashwin noted that in the past two matches, SRH have got the better of RCB by posting gigantic totals: 231 in the 2025 edition at Lucknow, with a fine 94 from Ishan Kishan being the highlight, and a massive 287 at Bengaluru in the 2024 edition. SRH won both matches by 42 runs and 25 runs respectively. (RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Live Updates)

The all-rounder sees this trend continuing, pointing out that RCB are without Josh Hazlewood.

"SRH have got the better of RCB in the recent past, and I feel they will do so again in this game. This match will also follow that trend, for the simple reason that RCB are without Hazlewood. In that game in Lucknow last year as well, Hazlewood was not there, if I am not wrong," he said.

He also said that apart from Indian veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar, RCB do not have much strength to control the run flow at the death.

"In RCB, we always have to remember that the death overs bleed. If wickets are in hand, then it is not only difficult to stop runs in the death overs - it is impossible," he signed off.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ash ki Baat, Ashwin reiterated his concerns.

"For this game, I have a little prediction. RCB could have it tough, but they will eventually find their rhythm. However, I have a feeling that SRH will once again dominate this game because, in the recent past, SRH have consistently got the better of RCB."

Ashwin, however, again highlighted RCB's death-over bowling as a major concern.

"Apart from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, RCB do not have much strength to control things at the end. In RCB, we always have to remember that death overs bleed. If wickets are in hand, then it is not only difficult to stop runs in the death overs - it is impossible," Ashwin said.

He also spoke about potential standout players for the match. While Heinrich Klaasen could be the power player of the day for SRH, Ashwin feels England's rising sensation Jacob Bethell could play that role for RCB. Bethell had a brilliant T20 World Cup, top-scoring for England with 280 runs in eight innings, including a masterclass 48-ball 105 in the semifinal against India at the Wankhede Stadium while chasing a 250-plus target.

"I have a strange feeling about this match. In the last 18 months, this guy hasn't done too many wonders, but I have a feeling that Heinrich Klaasen is going to have a night to remember - I don't know why. From RCB's side, I think Jacob Bethell will be the power player of the day," he said.