The debate regarding England players prioritising the Indian Premier League (IPL) over Test cricket and domestic cricket commitments has raged on in recent weeks, be it over Jacob Bethell or Jofra Archer. England wicket-keeper batter Jordan Cox, who was part of the IPL 2026-winning Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) side, has now provided a new angle to the debate. Despite not playing a single game during the season, Cox called his stint in the IPL as a "life-changing" experience. In particular, Cox expressed how RCB stalwart Virat Kohli had helped him in unexpected ways.

If you haven't been around this competition, you don't know what it's like. It's life-changing... Why would you not go over and learn from the best?" Cox said, speaking on ESPNcricinfo.

Cox opened up on the side of Kohli that he had not expected, and how the India superstar helped him out.

"He (Kohli) will give you every single bit of information he has in his brain to try and help you, which for me was something that I didn't expect... For someone like that who's achieved everything you'd want to achieve in the game, he gives you everything," Cox revealed.

"I've been lucky enough to bat with VK a few times in the nets, which has been pretty awesome," the 25-year-old added.

Cox further spoke on what makes the IPL experience special.

"The IPL's the marquee competition in the world. Test cricket's the biggest thing, and I really want to give it a good crack. But the things I've learned here and the calibre of players that are here is something that, at that moment in time, I just couldn't turn down... It was a dream come true, really, just to be in an IPL team," he said.

Cox was not part of the playing XI in any RCB match, but did feature multiple times as a substitute fielder.

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