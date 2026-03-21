India's spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin named the probable playing XII of Royal Challengers Bengaluru for their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The defending champions take on SRH in the opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28. While picking the players for the game, Ashwin left out Venkatesh Iyer. The left-handed batting all-rounder was bought by RCB for Rs 7 crore at the auction last year. Meanwhile, the former India spinner included England's star batter Jacob Bethell.

"Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mangesh Yadav, Yash Dayal, and Suyash Sharma," R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood is set to miss the opening match for RCB due to injury. The right-arm pacer, who played a crucial role in RCB's triumphant campaign in IPL 2025, has not played a match since injuring his hamstring in the Sheffield Shield in mid-November last year. He also missed the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026 as he has not attained full recovery. The 35-year-old is currently being managed by Cricket Australia, with his return date yet to be confirmed.

Ashwin feels that Hazlewood's absence in the opening few games will see Jacob Bethell, Jacob Duffy and Mangesh Yadav fighting for the vacant spot.

"Now how will RCB fill Hazlewood's role? They have got Yash Dayal, if he was not there, it would have been a difficult question to answer. RCB have Jacob Bethell, Jacob Duffy, and Mangesh Yadav, there will be a fight between those three for RCB's first game," said Ashwin.

"If RCB feel that they have to get Bethell into the playing XI. If anyone, whether it be Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, and Rajat Patidar feel that, 'God, this guy needs to play, how can you not play him?' So, if they want to play him, they have the option of Mangesh Yadav," he added.