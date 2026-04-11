Former Indian cricket team spinner R Ashwin was left stunned by Rajasthan Royals young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive batting against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 on Friday. It was a stunning knock from the 15-year-old as he slammed 78 off just 26 deliveries to guide his team to a comfortable victory. He took on the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood but was able to play his natural game during a competitive run chase. Such was the prowess shown by the youngster that Ashwin went on to coin a new term - 'Vaiball' - in order to describe the young batter's performance.

“This is insane! This is Vaiball Suryanvanshi. Let's vibe with this fella," Ashwin posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also took to social media to praise the young sensation.

“Does Vaibhav Suryavanshi target big bowlers purposely? I like to think so," he wrote.

Virat Kohli had a special message for teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the latter's breathtaking knock against Royal Challenegers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday night.

Virat signed Vaibhav's cap post match writing, “Dear Vaibhav, well done”.

The moment came after Sooryavanshi delivered an incredible performance, scoring 78 runs off just 26 balls to lead Rajasthan Royals to a comfortable six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In their chase of 203 runs, the 15-year-old kept the pressure off RR, attacking RCB's bowlers with impressive skill.

Kohli, who witnessed the action firsthand, took a moment after the game to encourage the young player. He signed his cap and left a note, creating a moment that quickly fascinated fans online.

Sooryavanshi's innings featured eight fours and seven sixes, earning him the IPL 2026 Orange Cap. He has now scored 200 runs in just four matches, which is an amazing achievement for someone so early in his career.

He received strong support from Dhruv Jurel, who remained not out at 81, as the duo completed a commanding chase for Rajasthan.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi led a powerful attack to kick off Rajasthan Royals' chase, easily dismantling Royal Challengers Bengaluru's bowling with bold shots as hosts continue to be on top with a six-wicket win over RCB.

The teenager played with stunning audacity, his clean, powerful swings sending the ball racing to the fence at will, with 15 of his 26 deliveries fetching boundaries.

By the time he miscued one off Krunal Pandya, the damage had already been done, putting Rajasthan Royals firmly in control. Though they endured a brief wobble, slipping from 129/1 to 134/4, the foundation laid by Suryavanshi ensured the chase remained well within reach.

RR captain Riyan Parag praised the young player, focusing on his performance and his positive presence in the dressing room. Parag described Sooryavanshi as someone “everyone loves” having around. He added that the team makes sure he enjoys himself, whether it's through food or outings, as long as he continues to perform well with the bat.

(With IANS inputs)

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