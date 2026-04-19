PBKS vs LSG LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: The only side yet to be beaten so far in IPL 2026, Punjab Kings (PBKS) face the test of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Mullanpur on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer's side have won four out of their opening five games, with one ending in a no-result. On the other hand, LSG captain Rishabh Pant will hope to have recovered entirely after suffering an injury during their previous match. LSG sit towards the bottom of the table, having lost their last two games, and will be desperate for a victory. (Live Scorecard)

PBKS vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026 LIVE Match Scorecard Updates, straight from Mullanpur: