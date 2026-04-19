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IPL 2026 28 Mar 26 to 24 May 26
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PBKS vs LSG LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: The only side yet to be beaten so far in IPL 2026, Punjab Kings (PBKS) face the test of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Mullanpur on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer's side have won four out of their opening five games, with one ending in a no-result. On the other hand, LSG captain Rishabh Pant will hope to have recovered entirely after suffering an injury during their previous match. LSG sit towards the bottom of the table, having lost their last two games, and will be desperate for a victory. (Live Scorecard)

PBKS vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026 LIVE Match Scorecard Updates, straight from Mullanpur:

Apr 19, 2026 18:19 (IST)
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PBKS vs LSG Live: Pant available for the game!

Rishabh Pant took a blow on his forearm while batting in LSG's previous match against RCB. He even retired hurt and later returned to resume his innings. LSG's bowling coach Bharat Arun has confirmed that the player is fit to play. "He is perfectly alright, fit enough to play tomorrow," the coach told mediapersons on the eve of the game.

Apr 19, 2026 18:11 (IST)
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IPL 2026 LIVE: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Hello and welcome to Super Sunday, part 2! It's an encounter between the high-flying Punjab Kings (PBKS) and a Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who are desperate for a win! Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match.

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Topics mentioned in this article
Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow Super Giants Punjab Kings Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 29 Cricket Shreyas Iyer Priyansh Arya Prabhsimran Singh Arshdeep Singh Cooper Connolly Marco Jansen Rishabh Rajendra Pant Rishabh Pant Mitchell Ross Marsh Mitchell Marsh Aiden Kyle Markram Aiden Markram Nicholas Pooran Nicholas Pooran Digvesh Singh Mohammad Shami Ahmed Mohammad Shami Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
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